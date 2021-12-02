Asian Insider: China’s vindication | Hong Kong, remade

Dear ST reader,

The emergence of the Omicron variant has China feeling vindicated for its hardline approach that has so far kept Covid-19 at bay in the country. Malaysia’s Sarawak state polls could prove a make-or-break time for Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim. North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, meanwhile, has finally stepped out of his predecessors’ shadow. Read on for more.

China’s vindication

As countries around the world start reinstating travel curbs on concerns over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, China appears to be taking that as vindication of its zero-tolerance policy, says China correspondent Elizabeth Law.

There has been little indication that it will ease up on its hardline approach. And in a recent study, Chinese scientists warned of a "colossal outbreak" if the country reopened its borders, modelling what would happen if policies in the West were implemented in China.

Listen as China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei discusses the impact of China’s Covid-zero policy on the new Omicron variant, in her latest China Perspective podcast.

Over in India, Covid-19 vaccine exports from the world’s biggest vaccine-making industry have been gathering pace as countries gain renewed urgency in inoculating their populations, India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta reports.

Omicron’s existence underscores the price of vaccine inequity. Allowing large populations to go unvaccinated creates just the conditions conducive to the emergence of a new variant, US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh writes.

Anwar’s next big test

Malaysia's Islamist Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) is between a rock and hard place after the Melaka state election, searching its soul over whether to stick with Bersatu or return to the arms of the victorious Umno, Malaysia correspondent Nadirah Rodzi reports.

Meanwhile, with the more important Sarawak state polls following swiftly on Dec 18, Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim could face even louder calls for him to step down. He can ill afford another setback, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

Hong Kong v2.0

Hong Kong will on Dec 19 hold its first legislative election since a national security law was passed last year and its electoral system overhauled in May, allowing only those deemed patriots to run for the polls.

If the old Hong Kong was a rebel, the new one will certainly be reined in, after the past two years of unprecedented arrests and unrest, Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang writes in the latest ST Asian Insider special, where she explores what might come in the new era.

Separately, jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai and journalists from his now-shuttered Apple Daily Hong Kong were this week given the Golden Pen of Freedom award, the World Association of News Publishers' highest honour for press freedom.

Deciphering Bongbong

Surveys show that Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, is riding a juggernaut to the 2022 presidential race with President Rodrigo Duterte's equally popular daughter, Ms Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate.

Three out of five Filipinos currently say they will vote for him. It is little wonder then that China has pulled out all the stops in trying to woo him to their side, Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel writes in this week’s Power Play column.

Given his family’s history, Mr Marcos, known popularly by his nickname "Bongbong", may have reason to resent the United States. But that does not necessarily mean he is going to be as pro-China as President Rodrigo Duterte.

India & China’s trust deficit

There is no longer any trust between India and China, analysts say, a bad sign for the outlook on their Himalayan border where both have been building up forces and infrastructure. The Line of Actual Control, which demarcates the territory between the two sides, has become a major fault line, raising the risks for escalation or miscalculation.

In his latest podcast, US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh dissects the troubled and volatile relationship between the two powers, alongside veteran Indian diplomat Nirupama Rao and the US Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Centre research fellow Jeff Smith.

Kim’s his own man now

Ten years after taking power, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is finally stepping out of the shadow of his predecessors. Portraits of his grandfather and father have been removed from the backdrop of official meetings.

The clearest sign yet that the 37-year-old is coming into his own is that Kimjongunism - his very own doctrine - is being promoted, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon reports. And in time, that doctrine may well come to replace Kimjongilism and Kimilsungism, named after the first two leaders of the country.

