Asian Insider: China’s new top diplomat I Indonesia’s Queen of Slay

Does China’s new foreign minister and former Wimbledon umpire Qin Gang herald a gentler style of Chinese diplomacy after his abrasive predecessor (and now boss) Wang Yi? Some wondered if there would be any softening of tone towards the US to dial down tensions, as China looks to prioritise rebooting its economy in the coming year.

Well, Mr Qin put paid to that notion, as he evoked a slew of metaphors to warn of catastrophic consequences if the US continues down its “wrong path” in trying to contain China. Here is one more: “In Chinese diplomacy, there is no shortage of kindness and generosity. But when the hungry wolves are coming in droves, you must be ready to dance with them."

Together with strongly-worded criticisms by Chinese Xi Jinping on Monday singling out the US for “all-round containment, encirclement and suppression of China”, the rhetoric out of Beijing this week underscores just how tense the US-China relationship has become.

