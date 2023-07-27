Asian Insider: China’s new old foreign minister | Terror threats in Asia

Dear ST reader,

China has a new foreign minister in the familiar shape of Mr Wang Yi, who held that position for a decade until the end of 2022. The 69-year-old is back because the man who succeeded him - Mr Qin Gang - has been stripped of his position. The terse official announcement on Tuesday offered some clarity following a month of speculation after he disappeared from public view from June 25 - but many questions remain, as China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei points out.

Another recognisable face who could be back on the scene before long is former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. After 15 years of self-exile based mainly in Dubai, he wants to return to Thailand. He has made his desire to go home plain over the years, but Thailand Correspondent Tan Tam Mei tells you why it is different this time.

If you have been following our popular podcast series True Crimes of Asia, the latest episode has dropped. This time, it is about a series of killings by “ninjas” in East Java, targetting those who practise black magic. Have a listen to the work of Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad and correspondent Linda Yulisman; as well as that of The Straits Times’ other correspondents.