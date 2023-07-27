Asian Insider: China’s new old foreign minister | Terror threats in Asia

Dear ST reader, 

China has a new foreign minister in the familiar shape of Mr Wang Yi, who held that position for a decade until the end of 2022. The 69-year-old is back because the man who succeeded him - Mr Qin Gang - has been stripped of his position. The terse official announcement on Tuesday offered some clarity following a month of speculation after he disappeared from public view from June 25 - but many questions remain, as China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei points out. 

Another recognisable face who could be back on the scene before long is former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. After 15 years of self-exile based mainly in Dubai, he wants to return to Thailand. He has made his desire to go home plain over the years, but Thailand Correspondent Tan Tam Mei tells you why it is different this time. 

If you have been following our popular podcast series True Crimes of Asia, the latest episode has dropped. This time, it is about a series of killings by “ninjas” in East Java, targetting those who practise black magic. Have a listen to the work of Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad and correspondent Linda Yulisman; as well as that of The Straits Times’ other correspondents. 

Singapore a prized terrorist target due to its links with the West and global standing: Experts

Singapore seen as an ally of the West, and hurting the Republic will be a morale booster for terrorists.

Read more:
Terror threats in region continue, with Singapore seen as prized target: ISD

Officer killed, 3 others hurt in deadly escape bid by Uzbekistan terror suspects in Jakarta

Indian govt under pressure to act over mob sexual assault in Manipur

The video of the attack opened India’s eyes to the horrifying levels of violence that have gripped the tiny, mountainous north-eastern state of Manipur since May 3.

Read more:
Ban on Internet access cripples life in India’s Manipur state

No magic bullet will fix Japan’s soldier shortage, experts say, urging wide military reforms

Recruitment ads run the gamut from manga character posters to cinematic commercials. But there are few takers. 

Read more:
Japan calls China ‘unprecedented challenge’, adopts counterstrike capability in sweeping defence revisions

When shield becomes spear: Is Japan closing off its security options?

How China and Japan are building up ties with the Middle East

In a region where US influence was paramount, other actors are now vying for influence.

Read more:
A new Middle East in the making

How European investors protect themselves amid falling confidence in China

Alleged Indonesian organ trafficker says he sold his kidney to a Singapore buyer

He was part of a syndicate that was busted in July. Sellers included a teacher, a security guard and even a master’s student, most of whom desperately needed money.

Read more:
Reunion with ex-classmate ‘Scorpion Lady’ nearly turns into organ harvesting ordeal for Taiwan man

Brother of Indonesian revenge porn victim calls for perpetrator to be ‘locked away in prison forever’

