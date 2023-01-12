Asian Insider: China reopens | Nine yards of freedom

Dear ST reader,
We hope you’ve been keeping well.
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at China’s reopening and the world’s reaction to the return of Chinese tourists. In Malaysia, the annual assembly of the country’s oldest party Umno gets underway, with rifts already surfacing. And in India, women are challenging convention by running marathons in their saris, all nine yards of it.
Billions unleashed as China reopens
Billions of Chinese are now free to travel without needing to be tested and quarantined upon their return. While this potentially boosts tourism revenue for many destinations, there are already snags with some countries imposing pandemic restrictions for arrivals from China, and Beijing responding with retaliatory measures
Read more:
A while yet before Chinese tourism yields rewards
Taiwan tensions
Going to war over Taiwan would be catastrophic for both the US and China, a war game exercise run by Washington think-tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies shows. The exercise revealed massive attrition on both sides, with the outcome dwarfing the scale of the Ukraine war, reports US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh.
Read more:
Soul-searching at Umno meet
Malaysia’s oldest party Umno is expected to set course for its future at its annual meeting this week, after a dismal showing at the November general election. Ideas so far include changing how it approaches the Malay electorate, though the party may close ranks and avoid leadership challenges at its internal elections in the first half of the year.
Read more:
Khairy promises political stability if he's Umno chief
Sabah reshuffles Cabinet after coup attempt
Luring investors to Nusantara
Indonesia hopes to entice investors in its new administrative capital Nusantara, by offering leases in prime parts of Jakarta in exchange for investment in the project. In his state visit to Indonesia this week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also expressed Malaysia’s interest in the project, which is located close to its Sabah and Sarawak states in Kalimantan.
Battling drugs on the border
Myanmar's instability has sparked a surge in narcotics trade on the border with Thailand. Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee reports on the challenges faced by villagers and enforcement authorities to tackle the drug problem in our latest edition of ST Asian Insider.
The whole nine yards
Indian women are challenging social norms for traditional wear by running and exercising in their saris, reports Debarshi Dasgupta in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.
Meanwhile in Manila, thousands of devout Catholics thronged the procession for the Feast of the Black Nazarene, which was cancelled during the pandemic.