Asian Insider: China loosens Covid-19 rules | ‘Sober-curiosity’ takes off

After three long years, China finally loosens its Covid-19 restrictions. This includes allowing people to isolate at home if they test positive and scaling down mandatory PCR testing requirements. The changes do not completely dismantle the country’s zero-Covid policy, but they still represent a considerable shift in measures that have dragged down the economy.

