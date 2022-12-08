Asian Insider: China loosens Covid-19 rules | ‘Sober-curiosity’ takes off

Dear ST reader,
Light at the end of China’s Covid-19 tunnel
After three long years, China finally loosens its Covid-19 restrictions. This includes allowing people to isolate at home if they test positive and scaling down mandatory PCR testing requirements. The changes do not completely dismantle the country’s zero-Covid policy, but they still represent a considerable shift in measures that have dragged down the economy.
Malaysian PM Anwar gets down to business
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has picked his Cabinet, but not everyone is happy. He is drawing flak for naming himself Finance Minister and choosing Umno president Zahid Hamidi as one of his deputies, despite the latter facing dozens of graft charges. Still, Datuk Seri Anwar has wasted no time in getting down to business, including widening a dragnet on alleged misappropriation of funds under his predecessors.
Farewell to a statesman
Chinese President Xi Jinping lead the nation in mourning the death of former leader Jiang Zemin, where he called for greater unity and hailed the leadership of the 96-year-old ex leader, who died on Nov 30 of leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai.
More contentious US-China ties
With the Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives next year, US relations with China are likely to be more contentious, leaving the Biden administration with even less room to manoeuvre, writes Charissa Yong in the latest edition of Power Play. The Republican hawkishness on China is not skin deep or merely politically expedient – the party is also pushing for consequential policies to help Washington confront Beijing.
COP27: Highs and lows
There seemed to be hits and misses at the 27th UN climate change summit in Egypt, with much-needed new decarbonisation targets nowhere in sight. But there were some positive outcomes, including the creation of a fund to help nations vulnerable to climate disasters. Climate change editor David Fogarty, India correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta and Cheryl Tan explore some of the key developments and what lies ahead.
‘Sober curiosity’ takes off
There is a burgeoning movement in Japan towards “responsible drinking” and “sober-curiosity” either for personal, wellness, health or allergy reasons. This has seen mocktails speciality bars popping up across the country while home-grown brewing giants rolled out non-alcoholic versions of beers and other beverages, reports Japan correspondent Walter Sim in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.