Asian Insider: China holds back jobless youth data | India’s building boom

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
5 min ago

In this week’s Asian Insider, we turn to economic issues in the region, from China’s slowdown and rising youth unemployment, to Indonesia’s low fiscal spend and India’s building boom.

Beijing’s decision this week to suspend its release of youth unemployment data has not just set off speculation on how large the problem is, it could also weaken confidence in China’s economy, reports Aw Cheng Wei. Investors may feel that they do not have enough data to make informed decisions, especially given the economy’s disappointing performance so far that has led to lowered growth forecasts.

Over in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo set a target to double per capita income in the next 10 years to 153 million rupiah (S$13,580), but economists have instead sounded a warning bell over creeping income inequality, reports Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja. The government needs to spend more now, they say, to address weakening buying power amongst low-income earners who are still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Meanwhile India’s building boom is well underway, report our correspondents Nirmala Ganapathy, Debarshi Dasgupta and Rohini Mohan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making better infrastructure a top priority for his government. 

We also get the lowdown from Jonathan Pearlman on what was achieved by China’s trade sanctions against Australia, now that the two countries are enjoying warmer ties. 

Beijing withholds youth jobless data, raising concerns about economic recovery

The move is aimed at maintaining social stability, but is likely to further dampen growth.

Inflation, disinflation and deflation

Indonesia aims to double per capita income, but inequality bites

Economists say the government needs to raise spending and social aid to prevent consumer demand from slowing further.

Jokowi walks back on ‘cawe cawe’

India’s building boom: Waterways, ports, even digital highways are being upgraded

Capital expenditure has risen to 10 trillion rupees (S$164 billion) in the 2023 budget, with half of the spending allocated for railways and roads.

Uncertainty over laptop licence rules

More On This Topic
What has China’s weaponisation of trade against Australia taught us?

Australian firms learnt to avoid being over-reliant on Chinese demand and to be ready to trade with other markets.

Australia plots smoother ties with China

Wildfires are set to beget more wildfires

The huge spike in emissions from major fires creates a positive feedback loop that will lead to more fires.

At COP28, a showdown looms for the fossil fuel industry

‘At least once in a lifetime’: Looping Taiwan island on foot

The huandao pilgrimage is a rite of passage for many Taiwanese.

‘Grandma’ drag queens in the Philippines

