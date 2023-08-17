Asian Insider: China holds back jobless youth data | India’s building boom

Dear ST reader,

Beijing’s decision this week to suspend its release of youth unemployment data has not just set off speculation on how large the problem is, it could also weaken confidence in China’s economy, reports Aw Cheng Wei. Investors may feel that they do not have enough data to make informed decisions, especially given the economy’s disappointing performance so far that has led to lowered growth forecasts.

Over in Indonesia, President Joko Widodo set a target to double per capita income in the next 10 years to 153 million rupiah (S$13,580), but economists have instead sounded a warning bell over creeping income inequality, reports Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja. The government needs to spend more now, they say, to address weakening buying power amongst low-income earners who are still struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile India’s building boom is well underway, report our correspondents Nirmala Ganapathy, Debarshi Dasgupta and Rohini Mohan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi making better infrastructure a top priority for his government.

We also get the lowdown from Jonathan Pearlman on what was achieved by China’s trade sanctions against Australia, now that the two countries are enjoying warmer ties.