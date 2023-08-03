Asian Insider: China feels the heat | Prioritise S-E Asia, report tells US

Dear ST reader,

It’s heating up in China and for a change, we’re not referring to tensions with the US or confrontations in the South China Sea.

Several northern Chinese cities, including Beijing and Tianjin, have experienced record high temperatures of over 40 deg C, reports Elizabeth Law, and this has raised awareness of environmental issues in a country used to conspicuous consumption as a way of life. The heatwave will also test China’s climate commitments, especially those relating to renewable energy generation.

On the geopolitical front, the Asia Society has released its report on how the US should approach its relations with South-east Asia, and concluded that Washington should prioritise its foreign policy and deepen engagements with the region, reports Nirmal Ghosh. The study also notes South-east Asia's reluctance to take sides in the US-China tussle as well as its geographical centrality in the Indo-Pacific.

Turning to sporting matters, a sleepy county in China has transformed itself into a tourist draw after hosting a village football league that has gotten 20 billion views online since the matches started in May. Meanwhile merchants in Huangzhou and nearby cities hope the upcoming Asian Games will mean a boost for business.