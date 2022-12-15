Asian Insider: China battles Covid-19 wave | Japan’s Hannibal Lecter

Dear ST reader,
We hope you’ve been keeping well.
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, China is battling a Covid-19 surge following the rapid unwinding of its zero-Covid restrictions. Read about how Malaysia’s newly-elected government is facing political headwinds and why people in Taiwan are fascinated with the Western horoscope.
Covid-19 wave in China
Days after China lifted most of its stringent Covid-19 measures, a massive outbreak has forced parts of Beijing into voluntary quarantine, with hospitals overwhelmed, pharmacies out of cold and fever medication, and well-oiled delivery networks pushed to their limits. The rollback of curbs has not made everyone happy, with some saying the country is easing controls far too quickly.
In the news: Singaporeans in China cheer easing of Covid-19 curbs but remain cautious
Commentary: Covid-19 has finally come full circle in China but tough times lie ahead
Analysis: China’s decision not to import mRNA vaccines leaves it in a bin
Malaysian politics
Malaysia’s newly-minted government is not off to a great start, performing poorly in two elections that were postponed from the Nov 19 national polls. This could be a protest vote against ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan’s decision to team up with Umno-led Barisan Nasional and appoint graft-tainted leaders to the administration.
Read more: After flipping the table in 2018, Malaysia’s PH treats project rollbacks with caution
Also read: Malaysia’s opposition lines up new leaders out of ex-PM Muhyiddin’s shadow
In other news: Amendments to Terengganu’s Islamic laws stoke concerns
Sign up for the Malaysia edition newsletter and follow us here for the latest developments from the country.
More turbulence in US-China relations
US-China relations are expected to head to choppier waters in the new year after Washington passed a defence spending Bill that includes weapons funding for Taiwan. Analysts say Taipei has to be prepared for Beijing’s ‘politically motivated’ economic sanctions.
Analysis: Brain drain fears as Taiwan engineers move to US for new chip plant
Infrastructure development
The Delhi government is embarking on a redevelopment of the historic Chandni Chowk area but work has not been easy. Years of haphazard development means dealing with challenges in the form of narrow lanes, dangerously low-hanging electricity wires and traffic congestion. In the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh meanwhile, the Indian government is building a 2,000km highway in a state bordering China, but the project also comes with its own set of challenges.
Power play: In the Asian connectivity race, China and rivals find it hard to connect
8 billion people and counting
The world now has eight billion people, with the global population set to peak in 2086 at 10.4 billion. Mara Cepeda, our correspondent in Manila, looks at how this will affect countries like the Philippines where numbers are rising fastest, while in Tokyo, Japan correspondent Walter Sim reports on the effects of declining childbirths in the world's oldest society.
Japan’s Hannibal Lecter
Issei Sagawa dubbed the “Kobe Cannibal” and Japan’s Hannibal Lecter, gained notoriety when he rejoiced in killing and eating a woman in Paris. However, he lived as a free man due to legal loopholes. Sagawa gained cult celebrity status in Japan and around the world along the way as he profiteered from his notoriety through memoirs, media interviews and even a pornographic film.
Written in the stars
The Taiwanese have a fascination with Western horoscopes, and it is prevalent in nearly all aspects of life. The widespread craze has translated into business opportunities for retailers and fame for a number of astrologers, who’ve become celebrities and influencers. One reason for the Western horoscope's popularity could be its similarities to the Chinese zodiac, writes Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.