Asian Insider: Can Jokowi’s son win over young voters? | Is a $2 hongbao okay?

Connie Er
Deputy Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
40 min ago

Dear ST reader,

About 205 million Indonesians will head to the polls on Feb 14 to choose the country’s next president, as well as their elected representatives for Parliament, the regional council and legislative councils.

Surveys have consistently shown Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto as the presidential front runner. Overall victory for Mr Prabowo is, however, uncertain because of election rules. He will need to secure more than 50 per cent of total votes cast, and at least 20 per cent of votes in more than half of the country’s provinces. If he fails, he must contest a June runoff with the second-place finisher.

In the United States, which will hold its presidential election on Nov 5, democracy itself will be on the ballot. In the second story under our American Evolution 2024 series, US Bureau Chief Bhagyashree Garekar travelled to Philadelphia – the birthplace of America – to examine if  democracy is indeed flickering like a candle in the wind. 

Communist China, which sees an increasingly hostile alliance of countries seeking to contain it,  appears to have stepped up its outreach to overseas Chinese to help tell its story and advance its power. China’s Foreign Ministry has, however, declined to comment on the case of Singaporean businessman Philip Chan, citing non-interference in the domestic affairs of another country.

Mr Chan, a naturalised Singaporean born in Hong Kong, was served notice on Feb 2 of the Singapore authorities’ intention to designate him as a politically significant person under the Republic’s foreign interference laws, because his activities were directed towards a political end in Singapore.

Meanwhile, some of you may be preparing your hongbaos and struggling over the amount to give. Jeremy Au Yong, Newsroom Transformation Editor, hears you and advises on when it may be okay to just give $2.

For those who are celebrating the Chinese New Year, we wish you a very prosperous Year of the Dragon!

And for the rest of you, enjoy the holidays!

Chasing the Indonesian youth vote: Can Jokowi’s son make a difference?

Vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka has won praises for bringing a youthful vibe to the campaigning, but other factors are in play.

Read more:

Jokowi’s aid overspending, alleged partiality ahead of polls create discontent in Cabinet: Sources

Indonesia election 2024 stories

India blocks some think-tanks, NGOs from access to foreign funds

The well-regarded Centre for Policy Research is among those with permits to receive foreign funds cancelled.

More on India:

The road ahead from Ayodhya: Can India heal from religious disputes?  

Podcast:

Speaking of Asia with Ravi Velloor: India is now a ‘Hindu state’

Is the US Navy losing the edge over China?

US lawmakers are seeking the establishment of a “maritime czar” who would report to the president.

Read more:

America’s growing challenge from strengthening of Sino-Russian ties

Setback for Beijing-Canberra ties as activist writer gets death sentence

Australia cracks down on supermarkets amid public fury over soaring prices

A 12-month inquiry will examine how prices are set and how online shopping and loyalty programmes are affecting competition.

Over in New Zealand:

New Zealand capital’s headache: losing water to leaking pipes

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

‘Hongbao maths’: Is it ever okay to just give $2?

This complex field of study involves history, economics, design, social sciences and game theory.

Chinese New Year survival guide:

Don’t mess with my hongbao dragon 

Give CNY songs a chance – they serve as milestones of our past

'Kuai Kuai' corn chips that keep Taiwan’s tech devices in good working order

Putting them on top of machines and computers symbolises the hope for the devices to behave.

More consumer products stories:

HK’s Octopus says ditch your cards and switch to the app

False eyelashes and wigs: North Korea’s biggest exports  

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top