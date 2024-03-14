Asian Insider: Can India overtake China to become the world’s factory? | Barbie’s ‘Meining girls’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 launched the ‘Make in India’ campaign to boost domestic manufacturing. But the ambitious goal of pushing the share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of gross domestic product by 2022 was not met, and the new deadline is now 2025.

Can India eventually surpass China and become the world’s biggest factory? It is looking to capitalise on the shift away from China as companies diversify their global supply chains. Some economists estimate India’s window of opportunity will be open for up to 10 years.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meanwhile has come up with his latest catchphrase – “new productive forces” – which received top billing at the country’s annual parliamentary and top advisory body meetings that ended earlier this week. But will the new slogan move the needle in a meaningful manner and create new growth drivers amid a slowing economy? 

Well, whoever wins the US presidential election on Nov 5 is expected to continue to drive a tough China policy, including imposing trade and technology curbs. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will face each other for a second time, and Trump’s America First approach to foreign policy and trade may just make a comeback. 

Besides slogans and catchphrases, Associate Editor & Senior Columnist Ravi Velloor has thrown up the idea of embracing the concept of “West Asia”. That, he says, will make the Israel-Hamas war a very Asian war. 

He also notes that the Asian growth story is decidedly shifting, and the biggest momentum is to our West – to India, and beyond to south-west Asia.

‘Make in India’: Can it surpass China and become the world’s biggest factory?

The government needs to improve the component ecosystem that supplies parts to foreign multinationals.

Other news from India:

Petition challenges restrictive rules for Overseas Citizens of India

Deepfake videos and images ahead of Indian polls stir unease

New productive forces’: China calls for urgent innovation-led growth

While political and financial muscle can help develop the high-tech industries, analysts say potential pitfalls remain.

More about China and cross-strait ties:

Xi exalted at every turn as China wraps up two sessions

Taiwan updates definition of ‘first strike’ to counter China

What price Japan’s top-notch services?

Overtime limits in sectors like medical and logistics from April will put consumer expectations to the test.

Over in South Korea:

Stop demonising us, say Korean trainee doctors as stand-off continues

Australian spy scandal leads to push for tougher security laws

The spy chief says revealing the “traitor” MP’s identity could imperil the intelligence agency’s sources.  

On a separate case of spying:

How damaging are the revelations in German military intelligence leak?

Lessons from a German general whose meeting while in Singapore was hacked by Russians

Failure to land WTO fishing subsidies deal will leave everyone poorer

Now the risk is further depletion of fishery stocks and possibly the scrapping of a broader global deal on the issue.

More on climate issues:

Green Pulse Podcast: Are carbon emissions from wars and militaries finally getting attention?

Letter from New Taipei: How Barbie transformed the lives of women

Producing close to 80 per cent of the world’s Barbies at its peak, the Meining Factory gave its workers a financial boost. 

And if you still miss Taylor Swift:

Taylor Swift, her mum’s family and a glimpse of a bygone era in Spore

