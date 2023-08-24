Asian Insider: Camp David pledge impacts Asia-Pacific security | Thaksin returns to Thailand

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Last week, the US, Japan and South Korea made an unprecedented pledge to consult and coordinate on security policy, after their leaders met in the tranquil American presidential retreat of Camp David. 

The three nations said their cooperation is aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, but also stressed their unwavering support for Asean centrality and the Asean-led regional architecture, reports Bhagyashree Garekar from Washington.

As expected, China reacted strongly ahead of the meeting. It accused the US of trying to create “exclusive circles” and said the international community will derive its own verdict as to “who is creating conflict and exacerbating tension in the region.” Our Japan correspondent Walter Sim points out that Japan and South Korea are also part of a trilateral framework with China hatched in 2008, but that annual summit has been a stop-start affair since.

Analysts say it remains to be seen if last week’s pledge leads to a long and lasting relationship, or will fall by the wayside when there’s a change in political leadership.

Speaking of politics, Thailand finally installed a new Prime Minister, more than three months after its general election. Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin was voted in by Parliament to the top job this week, just hours after the celebrated return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who was in self-exile for 15 years. While Thaksin was whisked off to serve an eight-year jail sentence, political observers tell Tan Tam Mei a rapprochement is on the cards with the military-linked parties which are now part of the Pheu Thai ruling coalition. 

US pact with Japan, South Korea treads lightly on Asean

Trilateral co-operation stressed its support for Asean centrality and the Asean-led regional architecture.

It’s a hypocritical anti-China pantomime: Beijing

Former PM Thaksin returns to Thailand after 15 years

He was greeted by hundreds of excited supporters, then sentenced to eight years’ jail.

Magnate-turned-PM Srettha brings nous to top job

Fujian’s tea county and its underworld links

The remote mountainous villages of Anxi provided good cover for criminal gangs, which have now expanded overseas.

Singapore’s dirty money dilemma

A giant leap for India’s space programme

India is the first country to land a spacecraft in the Moon’s south polar region.

Learning from 2019 setback

Stigma remains over mental health, years after Taiwan subway stabbing

The attacker had harboured thoughts of killing people since he was 10 years old.

True Crimes of Asia

Hot and steamy: Sauna lifestyle takes off in Japan

The Japanese word totonou now refers both to the post-sauna high and the three-step ritual of sweating, cooling off and relaxing.

Thailand’s ‘most beautiful’ road sweeper

