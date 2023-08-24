Asian Insider: Camp David pledge impacts Asia-Pacific security | Thaksin returns to Thailand

Dear ST reader,

We hope you’ve been keeping well.

Last week, the US, Japan and South Korea made an unprecedented pledge to consult and coordinate on security policy, after their leaders met in the tranquil American presidential retreat of Camp David.

The three nations said their cooperation is aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, but also stressed their unwavering support for Asean centrality and the Asean-led regional architecture, reports Bhagyashree Garekar from Washington.

As expected, China reacted strongly ahead of the meeting. It accused the US of trying to create “exclusive circles” and said the international community will derive its own verdict as to “who is creating conflict and exacerbating tension in the region.” Our Japan correspondent Walter Sim points out that Japan and South Korea are also part of a trilateral framework with China hatched in 2008, but that annual summit has been a stop-start affair since.

Analysts say it remains to be seen if last week’s pledge leads to a long and lasting relationship, or will fall by the wayside when there’s a change in political leadership.

Speaking of politics, Thailand finally installed a new Prime Minister, more than three months after its general election. Pheu Thai’s Srettha Thavisin was voted in by Parliament to the top job this week, just hours after the celebrated return of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who was in self-exile for 15 years. While Thaksin was whisked off to serve an eight-year jail sentence, political observers tell Tan Tam Mei a rapprochement is on the cards with the military-linked parties which are now part of the Pheu Thai ruling coalition.