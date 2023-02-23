Asian Insider: Calmer waters in the South China Sea? | Warrior parade draws flak

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at China’s pledge to work with Asean towards peace and stability in the South China Sea, even as the Philippine coast guard beefs up patrols in the disputed waters. Over in Malaysia, members of an Islamic party who dressed up as mediaeval warriors have elicited alarm and a strong warning from the government.
Calmer waters in the South China Sea?
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, in a meeting this week with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi, vowed that China will work with South-east Asia to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea. The pledge comes amid rising tension in the disputed waters, with the Philippines exploring joint maritime patrols with Australia and the US.
Panda diplomacy
Japan and China held their first security dialogue in four years this week, in which China complained about Japan’s military build-up, while Japan beseeched China to play a “responsible role” for peace, taking aim at Beijing’s military ties with Russia. While the talks were frank and sometimes fractious, the return of four panda bears from Japan to China the same day lent a soft touch to relations, writes Walter Sim from Tokyo.
Frictions remain after Wang-Blinken meet
Soft power and the young hold key to Japan-South Korea ties
Frozen lake marathon flags climate change
Could this be the last run on the frozen Pangong lake in Ladakh? A marathon aims to highlight the ecologically fragile mountainous region in north India, where climate change has hastened the melting pace of Himalayan and Karakoram glaciers, reports Debarshi Dasgupta.
Carbon offsets: Scam or saviour?
‘Cosplay’ warriors stir unease
A group of Parti Islam SeMalaysia members parading with fake armour and weapons in Terengganu has attracted not just curious stares but a stern warning from Malaysia’s home minister to stop any activities that could incite chaos, reports correspondent Eileen Ng.
Java from Java
Local coffee chains are sprouting across Indonesia, with demand driven by their lower prices, local concoctions and a desire to support home-grown businesses, writes Hariz Baharudin from Jakarta.
Barber to the rich and famous
He’s been cutting hair for over 50 years at The Grand Hotel Taipei and is known as the “barber to the presidents”. But his famous politician clients never talked shop, Mr Chiu Yen-chung, 81, tells Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.