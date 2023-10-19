Asian Insider: BRI is here to stay | Will Hamas end up like the Tamil Tigers?

This week, delegates from over 130 countries and organisations descended on China’s third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, to discuss the future of President Xi Jinping’s ambitious plan for multinational infrastructure building and investments that was conceived 10 years ago.

The Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI, is a global brand recognised in many emerging economies, analysts tell our China correspondent Elizabeth Law, but it faces waning interest, and criticism that its international cooperation projects do not benefit recipient countries. 

Mr Xi however, stressed to the some 1,000 forum delegates that more projects are on the horizon, and that the BRI encourages “common development and win-win cooperation”.

We continue also to bring you our unique Asian perspective on the Israel-Hamas war.

This week, associate editor Ravi Velloor compares the modus operandi of Palestinian militant group Hamas with that of Sri Lanka’s now-defunct Tamil Tigers and ponders if it will suffer the same fate.

Meanwhile, Indonesia correspondent Hariz Baharudin examines how Asean countries have responded differently to the conflict yet leveraged their regional ties to get each other’s citizens home safely.

Over in India, our correspondent Debarshi Dasgupta reports on the rats plaguing Kolkata’s infrastructure, while bureau chief Nirmala Ganapathy analyses the India-China rivalry playing out in island nation Maldives.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is for the long haul

Mr Xi announced steps to boost his signature multinational investment programme, amid scepticism of its benefits.

Read more:

Ten years on, has BRI outlived its purpose?

Will Hamas in 2023 go the way of Tamil Tigers in 2009?

Both groups will be remembered for fighting ruthlessly in the name of their people, and bringing suffering upon them.

More on Asia and the Israel-Hamas war:

Asean unity trumps ideological divide

Backlash in Indonesia as court ruling paves way for Jokowi political dynasty

Comparisons are being made with the Suharto era, when the leader’s family amassed power and wealth.

Read more:

Cheers and dancing kick off election season

Maldives’ new president sets fresh path for India-China rivalry

Dr Mohamed Muizzu helmed an “India Out” campaign during the September election.

More on this: 

Indian foreign minister visits Maldives to bolster ties

Can coral reefs survive a warmer world?

Degrading coral reefs could rob millions of people of their livelihoods.

More on climate change:

How Indonesia can kick its coal habit

Podcast: Singapore sets the standard for carbon offsets

Storyteller uses puppets to promote wildlife conservation

Mr Samsudin reminds children that loving animals is better than fighting them.

More on animals: 

Rats! Kolkata's structures under threat from rodent boom

