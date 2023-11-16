Asian Insider: Biden-Xi talks raise hopes of stability | Border tourism kicks off in Kashmir

Dear ST reader,

The closely-watched meeting on Wednesday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on the outskirts of San Francisco has raised hopes that tensions between the two superpowers will be kept at bay.

On top of the key outcomes of the summit – such as resumption of military-to-military communications and China agreeing to help stem fentanyl production – the meeting itself reflected both countries’ efforts to break the vicious cycle of mistrust, reports Bhagyashree Garekar from California.

The four-hour talks, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, are also positive for the region, which has been carefully navigating its path through the minefield of US-China rivalry.

Indonesia, for example, has long adhered to its “bebas aktif” or neutral foreign policy, a stance presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has pledged to continue if he is elected in February next year. Yet its relations with the US, newly-elevated this week to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, could help ease Jakarta’s concerns over maritime security in the South China Sea, report Nirmal Ghosh and Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja.

In other news, the Israel-Hamas war continues to reverberate in Asia, with rising anti-US sentiment and boycotts being seen in Muslim-majority countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

Also read Debarshi Dasgupta’s story about the world’s largest family living under one roof, in the latest instalment of our Extreme Asia series, as well as his report on frontier tourism in conflict-ridden Kashmir.