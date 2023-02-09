Asian Insider: Balloon diplomacy | Sushi terrorism

Was it a spy balloon? Or just a civilian airship? Either way, the damage has been done to US-China relations. China says the US has overplayed the threat posed by its civilian airship hovering in US airspace, which it maintains was for meteorological research. The US responded by firing a missile at it from an F-22 fighter jet. Our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal delves into the history of spy balloons and its significance in modern-day foreign policy.

