Asian Insider: Balloon diplomacy | Sushi terrorism

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at how a balloon drifting over American skies has set back detente between China and the US, and could even spur a technology race in space. Meanwhile sushi chains in Japan are battling a different kind of enemy - pranksters messing with their food.
China’s retro balloon has modern day impact
Was it a spy balloon? Or just a civilian airship? Either way, the damage has been done to US-China relations. China says the US has overplayed the threat posed by its civilian airship hovering in US airspace, which it maintains was for meteorological research. The US responded by firing a missile at it from an F-22 fighter jet. Our global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal delves into the history of spy balloons and its significance in modern-day foreign policy.
What's South-east Asia’s top challenge this year?
It depends on who you ask. Most Singaporeans list climate change as their top concern, in this survey by ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. For the rest of South-east Asia, it’s bread-and-butter issues like unemployment and recession. Social and economic disparity ranked third for most respondents, reports Arvind Jayaram.
State elections to test PH-Umno partnership
Malaysia’s ruling coalitions Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional will contest together in the upcoming state elections, which will be the proving ground for their new alliance, reports Hazlin Hassan from Kuala Lumpur.
Bali targets high-spenders as Chinese tourists slowly return
Chinese tourists are trickling back to Indonesia’s resort island Bali, reports regional correspondent Jeffrey Hutton, but a full-fledged recovery for local businesses will require more flights and high spenders.
Big bunny business
It’s the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac and many are taking it literally, much to the delight of pet stores, soft toy vendors and luxury brands. But a pet rabbit is for life, not just for this year, reports Aw Cheng Wei from Beijing.
Battling ‘sushi terrorism’
Japan's conveyor belt sushi chains continue to innovate even as pranksters play with the food, reports Walter Sim in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.