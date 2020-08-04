Asian Insider, Aug 4: Temple in Ayodhya; Suu Kyi seeks second term; Hong Kong authors seek Taiwan safety

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Work to commence on the building of a Hindu temple in Ayodhya, Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to seek a second term in November polls, Manila goes under lockdown again, US President Donald Trump seeks a cut for US government in Microsoft-TikTok deal, Hong Kong authors seek Taiwan safety, and more.

WORK ON HINDU TEMPLE IN INDIA'S AYODHYA SET TO START

In a historic moment to be witnessed in India tomorrow (Wednesday), work will commence on the construction of a temple on a disputed site in Ayodhya, nine months after the country's Supreme Court handed over the area to Hindu groups and asked the federal and Uttar Pradesh state government to provide a 2ha plot of land to Muslim groups in Ayodhya.

The authorities in Ayodhya have ordered police to patrol the streets and for barricades to be set up to prevent big crowds gathering ahead of the event, writes India Bureau Chief Nirmala Ganapathy.

In 1992, a Hindu mob destroyed the 16th-century Babri Mosque on the site, triggering clashes in which about 2,000 people, mostly Muslims, were killed across the country. Hindus believe the site is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Construction of the mosque at another site has not started. Land has been given by the government in Dhannipur village, 24km from the original site, in Ayodhya and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has announced the formation of a trust to oversee the construction of the mosque.

SUU KYI TO CONTEST MYANMAR POLLS FOR SECOND TERM

Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi formally declared her intention to run for a second term in upcoming Myanmar elections in November.

Her party formed the government in 2016 after winning the last elections but was forced to share power with the generals. And observers will be watching to see the mandate she receives for her second term.

Ms Suu Kyi was criticised internationally for her inability to prevent widespread atrocities against Rohingyas, with thousands fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh and elsewhere, but she still commands much support among the people of Myanmar, reports say.

MILLIONS OF FILIPINOS BACK ON LOCKDOWN; AUSTRALIA'S VICTORIA TO DEPLOY MILITARY TO BATTLE COVID-19

Philippine capital Manila and four surrounding provinces moved to be under lockdown again after overwhelmed health workers warned that the country was losing the battle against the coronavirus.

The move will cover nearly 27 million people - about a quarter of the country's population - and restricts them to their homes for two weeks. Cases were expected to rise after the government lifted the two-month lockdown, but few anticipated that the coronavirus would spread as fast, writes Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel.

Meanwhile, Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria said today military personnel will be deployed to enforce Covid-19 isolation orders, with anyone caught in breach of those rules facing tough new fines.

TRUMP SEEKS A CUT FOR US TREASURY IN MICROSOFT-TIKTOK DEAL

The hurdles for Microsoft to buy Chinese app TikTok's US operations got bigger overnight with President Donald Trump insisting on Monday that any sale of TikTok's operations in the US would have to include a substantial payment to the US.

President Trump's statement - the legitimacy of which has been questioned by observers - comes amid a sharp deterioration in ties between the United States and China.

It follows a request by Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, and Josh Hawley, a Republican, to the US Justice Department on Thursday (July 30) to probe the operations of TikTok and video technology company Zoom. The probe should examine whether the two companies' business relationships, data handling practices, and operational connections to China pose a risk to Americans, the Senators said.

For TikTok, these are trying times for the company that tried hard to ensure that the video app's users would not be subject to the Communist Party's censorship requirements. Eventually, this doesn't seem to have convinced officials in the US.

Microsoft has till Sept 15 to complete the deal.

ZOOM FINDS A WAY TO DISTANCE ITSELF FROM CHINA MARKET

Video-conferencing platform Zoom - founded by Chinese American businessman Eric Yuan - announced on Monday it will shift to a partner only model in mainland China from August 23, suspending direct sales to all customers in the region.

Zoom has been trying to distance itself from China ever since it came under scrutiny in the United States.

IN OTHER NEWS

HONG KONG AUTHORS SEEK TAIWAN SAFETY: China's new security law has cast a threatening shadow over Hong Kong's dynamic book industry, with anxious publishers combing through back catalogues for potentially "subversive" material, and looking to Taiwan as a safe haven for printing fresh titles.

THAI PM TELLS STUDENTS NOT TO CREATE CHAOS: Thailand's prime minister asked increasingly bold student-led protesters "not to create chaos" after some broke long-standing taboos by openly calling for reform of the constitutional monarchy. He also promised that Parliament would consider protesters' demands to amend the Constitution.

RENEWED ACRIMONY IN S.KOREA-JAPAN TIES: A South Korean court was due to start liquidating assets of a Japanese company Nippon Steel to compensate Koreans conscripted to work during colonial occupation. The process will likely take months, if not years. Meanwhile, a spokesman for Nippon Steel said the company will immediately appeal the notice to seize its assets.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading. We’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali

