Asian Insider, Aug 25: US-China trade deal on track, Singapore begins opening up for tourists, militants’ wives behind Jolo bombing

In today’s bulletin: Three cases of coronavirus reinfections raise alarm; US-China phase one deal remains on track, President Xi Jinping calls for technological self-reliance as China begins preparations for its next five-year plan, Singapore spells out rules for travellers from Brunei and New Zealand, Malaysia’s PM to launch coalition on Saturday, the militants involved in Jolo attacks that left 15 dead, and more.

COVID-19: REINFECTION ALARM & GAINS IN THE RACE FOR A VACCINE

The world's first known case of a coronavirus infection was confirmed in Hong Kong yesterday, along with two others in Europe today, raising fresh concerns about its likely recurrence in patients that acquire immunity via natural infection or via vaccination.

The reinfection was detected in a man via airport screening as he arrived in Hong Kong from Europe this month. The other two cases were found in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Meanwhile, Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said the vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be put before regulators this year, if scientists are able to gather enough data. In the first round of human trials, Oxford's vaccine produced an immune response, making it one of the leading vaccines to help contain the pandemic.

In other coronavirus news, South Korea ordered all schools and kindergartens in greater Seoul to switch back to online classes, as the number of infections grew. While Thailand's Cabinet extended its state of emergency by one month, till Sept 30 to control the Covid-19 outbreak.

US, CHINA REAFFIRM COMMITMENT TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL

Senior officials from the United States and China reaffirmed their commitment to the US-China trade deal, setting at rest speculation that it might be on shaky ground following President Donald Trump's interview to Fox News over the weekend.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reaffirmed the commitment over a phone call. This was also their first formal dialogue since early May. It was due to take place on August 15, six months after the deal was signed.

Meanwhile, Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi dismissed talk of possible decoupling between the two economies, maintaining it would be against the laws of the market economy, the wishes of enterprises, and would boomerang.

XI JINPING CALLS FOR TECHNOLOGICAL SELF-RELIANCE

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for technological self-reliance and many more breakthroughs in key and core technologies, while addressing policy advisers and state economists in Beijing, gathered to discuss China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25), which will be unveiled next year.

He also reiterated the need to develop the country's "dual-circulation" economic model, which counts the domestic market as the mainstay of the economy, with the domestic and international cycles complementing each other.

President Xi's address on Monday, comes amid a widening rift between US and China over technology, trade and several other issues.

In the latest episode of the technology battle, TikTok and one of its employees separately sued US President Donald Trump’s administration over his executive order banning transactions in the country with the video-sharing app. They said it was an excuse to fuel anti-China sentiments as Mr Trump seeks re-election.

REVIVING SINGAPORE AIR HUB

Singapore announced rules today that would govern the arrival of international travellers from New Zealand and Brunei as the Republic set about taking the first few steps to revive tourism.

Visitors from the two countries will need to take a Covid-19 test upon arrival, instead of serving a quarantine period. Should they come down with Covid-19, they will need to pay for their treatment. They will be required to use the Trace Together app at all times in the Republic and retain it in their phones for 14 consecutive days after leaving Singapore.

Tourism is a significant contributor to the nation's economy and like in several other countries, this sector has been hit hard by travel restrictions. The Changi air hub - which includes airlines, the airport and ground handling firms - contributes more than 5 per cent of Singapore's GDP and employs 192,000 people.

In another move, Changi Airport launched its first online shopping campaign to cater to shifting shopping patterns.

MALAYSIAN PM MUHYIDDIN TO LAUNCH NEW COALITION AHEAD OF SABAH POLL

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will officially launch his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Sabah on Saturday (Aug 29) ahead of the Sept 26 elections in Malaysia's easternmost state, ST's Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh reports. The move is yet another indication of the possibility of national polls being held within the next six months. (premium content)

IN OTHER NEWS

MILITANTS' WIDOWS BEHIND JOLO BOMBING: The twin blasts in Jolo town in the far-flung southern part of the Philippines that killed at least 15 people on Monday could have been the work of the widows of two prominent militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a senior official said. Philippine Army chief Lieutenant-General Cirilito Sobejana said the two were most likely the wives of one of the two suicide bombers behind the attack and a senior liaison between ISIS and the extremist group Abu Sayyaf. Philippine Correspondent Raul Dancel reports.

FACEBOOK BLOCKS GROUP CRITICAL OF THAI MONARCHY: Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with one million members that has criticised the country's king, but said it was planning a legal challenge to the government's demand that it block the group. The move comes amid near daily youth-led protests against the government led by the former military junta chief and unprecedented calls for reforms of the monarchy.

INDONESIAN WORKERS RALLY AGAINST NEW JOB BILL: Hundreds of Indonesian workers rallied outside the nation's Parliament against a sweeping legislation meant to make it easier for companies to hire and fire employees, undermining President Joko Widodo's efforts to boost investment and revive an economy battered by South-east Asia's worst coronavirus outbreak. The Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions asked the lawmakers to reject the omnibus Bill on job creation as it will eliminate minimum wages, curtail severance benefits and allow outsourcing of certain works.

