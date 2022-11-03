Asian Insider: Asia's twin tragedies | Summit season

The campaign for Malaysia’s 15th general election will kick off this weekend after parties submit their nominations on Saturday. Even as power struggles play out among various parties, a huge factor in how this battle will be decided is the youth vote, with a fifth of the electorate being newly eligible, thanks to the lowering of the voting age to 18 from 21.

