Asian Insider: Asia's twin tragedies | Summit season

Two tragedies gripped Asia this week: The crowd crush in South Korea and the bridge collapse in India, as questions of accountability swirled. Meanwhile, global leaders will be gathering in the region for a flurry of high-level summits.
Festive horrors
As South Korea mourns the deaths of more than 150 people in a Halloween party crush, a wide-ranging probe is under way into the cause and lapses that led to the disaster.
Interactive: How the Itaewon tragedy happened
Commentary: An eerily quiet Halloween in Seoul
In India, finger pointing has started over the deaths of at least 135 people when an overloaded pedestrian bridge collapsed in the western state of Gujarat.
Read more: Joy took tragic turn for family who lost seven members
Summit season in S-E Asia
Global leaders will convene in South-east Asia this month for the Asean, G-20 and Apec meetings. This weekend's Asian Insider special gives the low-down on what's at stake.
Podcast: Biden will attend G-20 and Asean meets
More insights: Myanmar’s junta must be part of Asean dialogue, says former diplomat
Election fever
The campaign for Malaysia’s 15th general election will kick off this weekend after parties submit their nominations on Saturday. Even as power struggles play out among various parties, a huge factor in how this battle will be decided is the youth vote, with a fifth of the electorate being newly eligible, thanks to the lowering of the voting age to 18 from 21.
Special report: Who wants to be the next PM?
Interactive: Can the Nov 19 polls restore a strong majority government?
For more reports from the ST team on the ground, check out our Malaysia GE microsite.
Potential US-China war?
At the ST Asia Future Summit held this week, eminent historian Wang Gungwu, when asked about the possibility of a US-China war, said that Taiwan is the only reason for such a scenario.
Indeed, multiple signs have pointed to China’s sharpened focus on gearing up for a clash with the US over Taiwan, writes China correspondent Danson Cheong in the weekly Power Play column.
What's up with Hu?
Chinese President Xi Jinping cemented his powers at the just ended 20th CPC congress. But what was on everyone's minds was the dramatic exit of former leader Hu Jintao at the closing session. Theories about the bizarre episode have swung wildly from the conspiratorial to the ridiculous, says China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.
In-depth: Xi misses out on Mao-esque title of ‘People’s Leader’
Analysis: China’s pivot to national security impacts S-E Asia
Read more: He Lifeng, China’s likely new economic czar
Preaching good through food
Indonesian YouTuber Richard Erfany offers to “borong semua”, or buy all, from street vendors to promote street food and give exposure to little-known small-time hawkers. Read about it in Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad's Letter from Jakarta.