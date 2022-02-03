Asian Insider: Asia’s tech hiring boom | Avenging national humiliation

One year on since the Feb 1, 2021, coup d'etat in Myanmar, a younger generation that came of age in a brief decade of relative freedom and progress remains all the more determined to resist and uproot the army that seized power from an elected government, US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh writes. With the country mired in political conflict and its economy in a state of collapse, its need for humanitarian assistance has expanded exponentially.

Listen: Nirmal and his expert guests discuss potential paths forward for Myanmar

