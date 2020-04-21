Asian Insider, April 22: Backlash against China, South China Sea tensions, Hong Kong’s cabinet reshuffle

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Australian Prime Minister calls for an international investigation into the origins and spread of the pandemic, tensions rise in South China Sea, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s cabinet reshuffle, India’s move to curb Chinese investments, Asians turn to plant-based diets, and more.

A GROWING BACKLASH AGAINST CHINA?

A backlash against China over the coronavirus outbreak seems to have begun with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking international support for an investigation into the origins and spread of the pandemic, as well as the response of the World Health Organisation.

Morrison spoke to US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron by phone, his office said.

Over the past few days, President Trump and senior US officials have sharply criticised China for a lack of transparency in the way the outbreak was handled in Wuhan. Last week, the US suspended aid for WHO and over the weekend Trump threatened China with unspecified consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.

Late on Tuesday, the US state of Missouri sued China's leadership over the Covid-19 coronavirus seeking damages, in the first-of-a-kind lawsuit that comes amid calls in Congress to punish China.

Morrison was supported by senior lawmakers who have also called for an inquiry. The move comes amid a souring of relations between Australia and China. Meanwhile, China's embassy in Canberra said in a statement that Australian lawmakers were acting as the mouthpiece of Mr Trump.

TENSIONS IN THE SOUTH CHINA SEA

A diplomatic hotspot in disputed waters of the South China Sea was becoming worrisome as US warships sailed into the contested waters near Malaysia, and were joined by an Australian frigate.

Reports released Tuesday, quoting military analysts, said the USS America, an amphibious assault ship, and the USS Bunker Hill, a guided missile cruiser, had arrived this week close to where the Chinese government survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 has been operating. The Chinese ship entered waters near Malaysia on Thursday, according to ship tracking website Marine Traffic, and was tagging an exploration vessel operated by Malaysia's state oil company Petronas.

HONG KONG LEADER RESHUFFLES CABINET AMID DEBATE ON BEIJING'S ROLE

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam brought in four new faces to her Cabinet today in a shake-up she denied had any connection to a controversy involving her administration and Beijing's liaison office over the weekend.

ST's Hong Kong Correspondent Claire Huang writes that some observers disagree and believe that the move is a fallout of the government’s bungling in explaining the status and powers of Beijing’s liaison office, in the city.

As part of the reshuffle, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, who was caught in the controversy, has been moved to the role of Secretary for the Civil Service.

INDIA'S CURBS ON CHINESE INVESTMENT MIGHT HURT TECH UNICORNS

India's new curbs on foreign direct investment from China might hurt tech start-ups, experts are warning.

At least 18 of 30 start-up unicorns in the country already have Chinese capital and any fresh infusion of funds will be monitored under the new rules, India Correspondent Rohini Mohan writes.

The notification also covers entities where Chinese citizens have "beneficial ownership" to ensure that the new restrictions are not dodged by channelling investments through Singapore, Hong Kong or other territories.

ASIA PIVOTS TOWARDS PLANTS FOR PROTEIN AMID COVID-19 FEARS

The debate over possible links between coronavirus and wild animals is driving demand for plant-based protein foods in the region. The business is still tiny compared to Asia's giant meat supply chain, but is projected to grow significantly. The latest to join in to promote plant-based products is Starbucks which will roll out a new plant-based menu in China this week.

IN OTHER NEWS

FACEBOOK TO INVEST IN AMBANI'S JIO PLATFORM: Facebook Inc will invest US$5.7 billion (S$8.1 billion) in the digital assets controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, as the US company seeks a broader foothold. The US company will buy about 10 per cent of Jio Platforms, becoming the largest minority shareholder, Reliance Industries Ltd. said in a statement.

CHINA'S PLANS TO COUNTER SOCIAL UNREST: The Chinese government is ramping up efforts to curb emerging social unrest in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak as the country faces an economic downturn that could leave millions of people unemployed. The ruling Communist Party has formed a task force of law enforcement officials to "defend political security" and "resolve conflicts related to the coronavirus outbreak", a Xinhua report said.

TAIWAN'S NAVY SHIP OUTBREAK: A coronavirus outbreak on one of Taiwan's navy ships has raised concerns that a re-infection could threaten one of the world's success stories in the fight against the pandemic. Twenty-eight sailors on a navy supply ship were confirmed to have the virus shortly after it returned from a visit to Palau earlier this month.

Shefali