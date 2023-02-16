Asian Insider: Anwar’s first report card | Silver linings in tech?

Two weeks since the downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon from American airspace, the superpower conflict is still continuing to play out. Associate Foreign Editor Li Xueying discusses whether the saga has made the world a more dangerous place. Assistant News Editor Lim Min Zhang delves into two key questions raised in the incident: Was US sovereignty actually violated, and at what height is the threshold for a country’s sovereign airspace?

Freak accident or calculated move? What China’s spy balloon over the US may be about

Power Play Podcast: How the US and China reacted to a ‘balloon’