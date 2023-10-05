Asian Insider: Another mass shooting rocks Thailand | China real estate slump

Dear ST reader,

Thailand has been rocked by another mass shooting incident, with a 14-year-old boy killing two people and wounding five others at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok. Tan Hui Yee looks at how tightening gun control is easier said than done, as it requires political will and a holistic approach.

In China, Taiwan and South Korea, where marriage and fertility rates have plummeted to record lows, our correspondents look at how anxious parents, city officials and shrewd businesses are getting into the act to match singles up.

Amid a real estate slump in China, Aw Cheng Wei reports on how homeowners have been left high and dry due to unfinished housing projects.

Over in India, Rohini Mohan writes about the decades-old water dispute between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Due to water scarcity this year, Karnataka has indicated that it will release less water from the shared Kaveri river to Tamil Nadu, sparking unrest on the ground.

Meanwhile, experts and analysts gathered in Singapore this week under the auspices of the Asia Future Summit 2023. The two-day event is an inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times. During a discussion on major power relations, panellists noted that efforts to further stabilise US-China relations will continue amid a small window of opportunity. In a separate session on cross-strait tensions, a veteran analyst said that China could take actions to “tip the world over” if it feels pushed into a corner.