Asian Insider: Another mass shooting rocks Thailand | China real estate slump

Thailand has been rocked by another mass shooting incident, with a 14-year-old boy killing two people and wounding five others at Siam Paragon mall in Bangkok. Tan Hui Yee looks at how tightening gun control is easier said than done, as it requires political will and a holistic approach.

In China, Taiwan and South Korea, where marriage and fertility rates have plummeted to record lows, our correspondents look at how anxious parents, city officials and shrewd businesses are getting into the act to match singles up.

Amid a real estate slump in China, Aw Cheng Wei reports on how homeowners have been left high and dry due to unfinished housing projects.

Over in India, Rohini Mohan writes about the decades-old water dispute between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Due to water scarcity this year, Karnataka has indicated that it will release less water from the shared Kaveri river to Tamil Nadu, sparking unrest on the ground.

Meanwhile, experts and analysts gathered in Singapore this week under the auspices of the Asia Future Summit 2023. The two-day event is an inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times. During a discussion on major power relations, panellists noted that efforts to further stabilise US-China relations will continue amid a small window of opportunity. In a separate session on cross-strait tensions, a veteran analyst said that China could take actions to “tip the world over” if it feels pushed into a corner.

Indonesia presidential polls 2024

Political observers are seeing a possibility – for the first time – that Indonesia will have Nahdlatul Ulama running mates backing all the candidates in the next presidential election.

More on the presidential polls:

Indonesia’s push for more women candidates in general elections faces setback

President Joko Widodo calls for capable successor as Indonesia election looms

India’s BJP woos women voters

BJP’s move to reserve a third of seats for women in India’s Lower House of Parliament and state assemblies became law last month.

Killing of Canadian Sikh

Canada sees the hand of Indian government agents in the case. But unravelling the mystery is not a straightforward task.

Listen to this Asian Insider podcast:

Behind the murder in Canada of an anti-India Sikh

Illegal migrant crisis in the US

One out of three immigrants, or more than seven million, is in the country illegally, raising concerns about policies and Joe Biden’s re-election prospects.

More taking self-defence classes in S. Korea

A poll conducted by research centre Gallup Korea of 1,000 respondents showed that 82 per cent were either “very worried” or “concerned” about becoming a victim of a random attack.

More on this:

1 dead, 3 injured in Seoul stabbing rampage, police say

1 killed, at least 14 hurt in stabbing spree at mall in affluent Seoul suburb

Taiwan’s vibrant migrant enclaves

Navigating life in a foreign place is not easy, but familiar eateries and shops give migrant workers comfort and a sense of belonging.

