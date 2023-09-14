Asian Insider: America’s answer to China’s BRI | Pricey rice all-round

Dear ST reader,
At the Group of 20 (G-20) leaders’ summit this past weekend, the United States announced a multi-nation effort to push trade by bolstering rail and shipping infrastructure between India, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Europe. If you thought the project – called the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, or Imec for short – sounded suspiciously like a version of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, you wouldn’t be the only one. The new initiative could deepen US-China rivalries, analysts say.
Also over the weekend, the US and Vietnam elevated ties to the highest tier in Hanoi’s diplomatic hierarchy during US President Joe Biden’s visit there, driven – experts say – in part by China’s coercive behaviour in the region. Hanoi has a host of reasons for choosing to fast-track its ties with Washington now, but Beijing won’t be best pleased with its decision.
China’s advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have caused concern – particularly in the US – that Beijing could leverage the technology to suppress its people and stir dissent in the West. These suspicions could prove a stumbling block to its AI ambitions. Meanwhile, South-east Asian nations have been boosting productivity by integrating AI into key sectors.
In India, food inflation and export curbs are contributing to rising prices globally, with Singapore and Malaysia feeling the pinch while China looks to cash in on the situation. Indonesia’s raging forest fires are expected to bring hazy conditions to Singapore this week. And travellers departing South Korea’s Incheon airport can now skip the queues with a new facial recognition system.
Corridors of competition
A US-led initiative at the G-20 leaders’ summit this past week to build a rail and shipping corridor from India to the Middle East and Europe could further deepen great power rivalries.
Asia’s AI ambitions
The meaning of belonging
India’s pricey produce
India’s food prices hit their highest in more than 3½ years in July, driven in part by higher fruit and vegetable prices as erratic monsoon rains damaged crops and disrupted supply chains.
Hazy days in Indonesia
Ticket to a better life
The southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is offering Test of English as a Foreign Language training to all 4 million of its students attending government schools to give them a leg up for their future.
