Asian Insider: All eyes on China's security forum | Can a disco musical revise history?

Lim Ai Leen
Associate Foreign Editor
Updated
Published
October 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM

Defence chiefs and experts will have their eyes on China’s top security forum in Beijing this Sunday, even as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage.

Not only will the Xiangshan Forum yield clues on who will be China’s next defence minister, it could signal whether military relations between Beijing and Washington are getting back on track, report Benjamin Kang Lim and Lim Min Zhang. Warmer ties between the two superpowers are on the cards, with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi scheduled to be in Washington from Thursday to smooth the path for a Xi-Biden meeting in California next month. 

Over in Indonesia, election season has kicked off with three presidential candidates vying for the top job – Mr Prabowo Subianto, Mr Ganjar Pranowo and Mr Anies Baswedan – after a high-drama week of political wrangling that culminated in President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka getting on the vice-presidential ticket as Mr Prabowo’s running mate. 

Meanwhile, Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad visits Rempang island, where local villagers have clashed with the authorities after refusing to make way for a China-funded industrial park project. 

Among our lighter reads this week, Philippines correspondent Mara Cepeda looks at the debate surrounding a Broadway musical on the Marcos family, while Hazlin Hassan reports on the rising popularity of food trucks in Malaysia.

China’s top security forum holds clues for next defence minister, US-China ties

Delegations from more than 90 countries and international organisations are set to attend the Xiangshan Forum.

Read more on US-China power plays:

Close encounters in the South China Sea

Thai workers in Israel risk death to clear debts

An estimated 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mainly in the agricultural sector.

More on the Israel-Hamas war:

Indonesia hospital in Gaza loses power

Watch: Doctors Without Borders describe the “hell” they’re facing

Fielding his son could be a winning gamble for Jokowi

Indonesian president’s popularity to outlast furore over court ruling that cleared Mr Gibran to run.

Read more:

Weak economy casts shadow on Indonesia election

Rempang clash casts new spotlight on Chinese investments in Indonesia

Most villagers have refused to make way for a China-funded project, rejecting offers of relocation and compensation.

Read about China’s soft power:

Hard-selling Chinese culture

Hong Kong’s aspiring home owners take a backseat to saving the economy

Chief executive John Lee announced moves to revive the city’s property market and stimulate a sluggish economy.

Read more:

Services: East Asia’s new growth driver

Can a disco musical revise Philippines’ history?

Here Lies Love is the first Broadway show to have an all-Filipino cast.

Read this Letter from KL: 

Food truck fad hits Malaysia

