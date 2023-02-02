Asian Insider: Adani affair a blip on Modi’s record | Seoul’s weapons defend Ukraine

Dear ST reader,
In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look at how the Adani stock rout and other issues could cast a shadow on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hitherto bright prospects at India’s next elections. Meanwhile, the stunning rise of South Korea as a global arms producer has implications for Asia’s regional security. Find out more.
Will India’s billionaires mar Modi’s prospects?
Battle lines are being drawn ahead of India’s election next year and recent events have given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rivals plenty of ammunition, writes associate editor Ravi Velloor. Chief amongst these is discontent over income inequality, made worse by fraud allegations against the Adani empire led by Mr Gautam Adani, a Modi ally.
Who is Gautam Adani and what are his Singapore connections
Pre-election sweeteners in pro-growth budget
South Korea’s arms industry and regional security
South Korea’s arms manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers to the Ukrainian military, boosting their global stature. But the meteoric rise of the country’s defence industry raises other political and security implications for Asia, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
US military gets wider access to Philippine bases
Philippines-Japan to boost defence and infrastructure cooperation
Risky game on Afghan-Pakistan border
Myanmar coup, two years on
It’s been two years since Myanmar’s military staged a coup and took over the government. While the junta has promised to hold elections by August, continued violence and intimidation means the polls are unlikely to yield much progress in the troubled state, reports Tan Hui Yee.
Silent strike on coup anniversary
Johor’s south-east awakens
Johor’s sleepy south-east coast is stirring, roused by a giant petrochemical project in Pengerang and a rejuvenated tourism hub in Desaru. Better roads and new infrastructure have been built in the past decade, while reopened borders should spur economic activity in the southern Malaysian state, report our correspondents Ram Anand and Hazlin Hassan in the latest edition of ST Asian Insider.
Johor hopes reopened borders ease property overhang
It’s not unusual: China’s policy u-turns
Beijing’s recent volte-faces - including on Covid curbs and tech sector crackdowns - have caught many by surprise, especially in the light of President Xi Jinping’s more authoritarian bent. But China is no stranger to sudden policy reversals, says Danson Cheong, driven as it is by pragmatism and the need for party legitimacy.
From trash to threads
One woman's trash could well be another woman's fashion, going by the latest trend in Bangkok. Interest in upcycled garments is growing in Thailand as shoppers go for sustainable clothes, reports Tan Tam Mei in the latest dispatch of Letter from the Bureau.