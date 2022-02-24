Asian Insider: A momentous week for the world - today, and 50 years ago

This is a week certain to go down in history. Russian forces have launched a major military assault on Ukraine. On the ground, there is a palpable sense of shock, horror, and grief. Global stocks plunged and oil prices broke US$100 for the first time since 2014.

Russia’s coordinated attacks make clear President Vladimir Putin’s intent to remove the Ukrainian government and impose Russian control on the country, global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says. While Russia and Ukraine may share borders, history and culture, they do not share a destiny, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko tells ST’s foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.

Over in Asia, political observers have questioned if the crisis in Ukraine will shake the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, US correspondent Charissa Yong writes. The instability in eastern Europe will have far-reaching consequences, affecting facets of everyday life for the common man on the street as far away as Asia.

Follow The Straits Times live blog for the latest developments.

Watch The Big Story as Ukrainians flee Kyiv amid explosions.

Go deeper with Jonathan Eyal’s analyses on the crisis as it unfolds.