Asian Insider: A look back at 2022 | Indonesia's electric dreams

Eileen Ng
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
26 sec ago

In our Asian Insider newsletter this week, we look back at the key events of 2022 and celebrate the glorious achievements of Asian footballers at the World Cup. In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim goes slow on reforms, and the lights returned to the Philippines’ “Christmas capital” after two dark years of Covid-19.

Malaysian politics

Despite winning Parliament’s backing in a confidence vote, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim still needs to win over the 1.7-million strong civil service. His administration has been careful with the pace of reforms, with economic hurdles presenting themselves as the most pressing and urgent matters to deal with. 

In the news: As egg shortage persists, Malaysian sellers scramble for more supply

Taiwan extends mandatory military service

Citing a rising threat from China, Taipei says it will extend compulsory military service from four months to one year from 2024. Beijing’s mounting aggression has led to sustained calls in Taiwan to strengthen its military, reports Taiwan correspondent Yip Wai Yee.

Read more: Taiwanese recruits will learn to operate more powerful weapons 

In other news: Ex-soldier goes public on ‘routine’ sexual harassment in Japanese army

A look back at 2022

There was war, a stampede, and many unexpected deaths, but there was also freedom from Covid-19. 2022 was a year of political turmoil for some countries as their leaders fell, when crypto imploded, and chaos ensued in Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk took over.

Indonesia’s electric dreams

Indonesia is on a quest to become a regional hub for electric vehicles, as it pivots to more renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint. Indonesia Bureau Chief Arlina Arshad reports on the country's journey so far to reach net-zero emissions by 2060. 

Read also: Indonesia powers up EV dreams, supercharged by natural resources and market size

Scams and frauds

Hundreds of Malaysians are believed to have fallen victim to human traffickers after being lured with fake job offers to work in locations such as Singapore and Dubai, with one of the masterminds believed to be a Singaporean man. In India, a daily wage worker is taking on Facebook over a fake shoe advertisement on the social media platform, in a move to demand more accountability from the tech giant’s parent company Meta for hosting advertisements from businesses that defraud users.

In other news: Asia-Pacific drug lord brought to justice after multi-year police operation

Boom of revenge dining

Revenge dining is all the rage now, after two years of pandemic-induced lockdowns and restrictions. In Malaysia, people are splurging on high-end meals, while in the Thai capital of Bangkok, hours-long queues at popular eateries and nightspots have seen the rise of "wait-in-line" or “queue-fixing” services.   

Letter from the Bureau: Lanterns light up the Philippines again after dark Covid-19 years

Asia’s valiant warriors

Asian footballers won new respect with their stellar performances at the Qatar World Cup and, more importantly, showed that Asia, football’s sleeping continent, is finally waking up. Asian Insider looks at their exploits, China’s absence and the surprises and controversies that have surrounded this World Cup.

