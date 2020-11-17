Asia-Pacific at critical crossroads as new infections surge

SYDNEY • Countries across the Asia-Pacific region reported record new coronavirus numbers and fresh outbreaks yesterday, with Japan facing mounting pressure to reimpose a state of emergency and South Korea warning it was at a "critical crossroads".

The resurgence of Covid-19 in Asia comes as travel restrictions are gradually being eased in the region and it will dampen prospects for broader reopening that would boost the recovery under way in economies like Japan.

New daily cases in Japan reached a record 1,737 on Saturday, with hot spots in the northern island of Hokkaido and the western prefectures of Hyogo and Osaka. In Tokyo, cases have neared 400 in recent days, levels not seen since early August.

Analysts expect rising infections to slow the recovery in the world's third-biggest economy, which grew at the fastest pace on record in the third quarter.

But the new Covid-19 cases failed to dampen stock markets, which have been bolstered by news of a potentially successful vaccine from Pfizer.

Japan's Nikkei rose 2 per cent to a 29-year high. South Korea's Kospi hit its highest since early 2018 and Australia's ASX 200 hit an eight-month peak, before jamming there when a glitch halted trade.

"Since we've got this vaccine news, as well as diminished risk around the US elections... everyone's thinking now that it's the cue to get in," said analyst Kyle Rodda at IG Markets in Melbourne.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, desperate to maintain Japan's economic momentum, has said the new infections did not warrant the reimposition of a state of emergency, or a stop to the government's campaign to encourage domestic tourism.

Japan first adopted a state of emergency in April and lifted it the following month. Since then, Tokyo has eased restrictions to boost the economy and prepare for next year's postponed Olympic Games.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach met Mr Suga yesterday and said he was "very, very confident" that spectators would be able to safely watch the Games in stadiums.

In South Korea, officials reported more than 200 new cases for the third consecutive day yesterday, as the government considers tightening social distancing measures amid concerns of another wave of the pandemic.

"We are at a critical crossroads where we might have to readjust distancing," South Korean Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said. "The current situation is taking a very dangerous turn considering the rising infections from daily lives and the unrelenting pace of the spread."

In Australia, the state of South Australia is battling a growing number of Covid-19 infections, with 17 cases now linked to a family cluster in state capital Adelaide.

The state's Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the cases were linked to a "medi-hotel" where one of the infected people worked. Such facilities are used by incoming travellers and local residents who cannot safely quarantine at home.

The outbreak in South Australia comes just after the nation's eight states and territories dismantled internal border restrictions that have controlled the spread of the pandemic but weighed on the economy.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who wants domestic border restrictions lifted as the nation heads into its peak summer holiday season, yesterday described the outbreak as "very concerning".

On Sunday, thousands of Australians in the state of New South Wales flocked to beaches to enjoy one of the first idyllic beach days of the season.

Officials responsible for Australia's most well-known beach, Bondi, earlier said the iconic strip of sand could be closed entirely during the peak summer season should crowds become too large or fail to social distance. They called on sunbathers to keep a "towel-length" between themselves.

New Zealand has made masks mandatory from Thursday on public transport in Auckland as well as on all domestic flights, after a new infection was reported in the community.

Last week's positive test was linked to a known case from a border isolation facility, suggesting less risk of a wider unseen spread.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern indicated yesterday that the outbreak might dash hopes that her nation and Australia could introduce a quarantine-free "travel bubble" by Christmas to boost their respective travel industries, the NZ Herald reported.

Indonesia, which has the highest number of cases in South-east Asia, has reported new spikes after signs that infection rates were plateauing in recent weeks.

It announced a record daily jump of 5,444 infections on Friday.

China is ramping up testing of frozen food after repeatedly detecting the coronavirus on imported products.

Taiwan, which has kept the pandemic well under control, is, however, expected to announce tougher measures this week after a rise in positive cases imported from overseas. Taiwan reported eight new cases on Friday, all imported, the highest in a single day since April 19.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, XINHUA