Asia must guard against rising protectionism, experts warn

Asia must guard against a rising tide of protectionism as countries rebuild their economies amid greater global uncertainty, with the coronavirus pandemic still raging, experts say.

In particular, Asean must stay united and committed to its core principles as it treads the fine line of balancing relations with China and the United States - the two major powers whose intense rivalry has cast a deep shadow over the region.

"Asia and Asean are at a critical juncture," said Mr Nirmal Ghosh, moderator of the Asian Insider panel discussion at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum yesterday. "There is a change of guard imminent in Washington, DC and the Covid-19 pandemic is still with us. Adaptation and economic fundamentals are very much on the top of the minds of many countries in the region."

The panellists, who shared their views on the way forward for Asia and Asean this year, were OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling, Caixin Media deputy managing editor Huang Shan, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor and ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. Mr Ghosh is also ST's US bureau chief.

ROOM FOR OPTIMISM

"The after-effects of the Covid-19 pandemic may linger on for some time, but a new president in the US and the discovery of vaccines for Covid-19 could be inflection points, and herald better prospects for Asia and South-east Asia in the coming years," Mr Ching Wei Hong, deputy president of OCBC Bank, said at the start of the forum.

There is certainly room for optimism this year, said OCBC's Ms Ling, with policymakers having thrown in all resources and largely cooperated to mitigate the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Silver linings include Covid-19 vaccines having been developed earlier than expected and China already recovering, which provides a tremendous source of stability and growth demand for the region.

But Ms Ling warned that the mood this year is likely to shift away from global collaboration as economies rebuild.

"With policymakers very focused on trying to boost growth recovery story this year, will protectionism come back again?" she asked. "If you look inwards, trying to protect your own industries... will it come at the expense of your neighbours? That's something we still have to be watchful for."

Protectionism may become a mainstream sentiment, Caixin Media's Mr Huang opined. With countries striving to make their supply chains more self-sufficient in an increasingly fragmented world, "China will try… to bring together all the stakeholders within the Chinese economic orbit".

SPECTRE OF U.S.-CHINA RIVALRY

The US-China rivalry will continue to dictate concerns across Asia this year, Mr Huang said.

One key challenge in dialling down the hostilities, said ST's Ms Tan, is how the US can overcome its distrust of China for them to work together constructively.

"For climate change, for example, it would be interesting to see if the two powers can cooperate, or will it be yet another arena for competition," she said.



The panellists in yesterday's Asian Insider discussion: (clockwise from centre) Straits Times US bureau chief and moderator Nirmal Ghosh, Caixin Media deputy managing editor Huang Shan, ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei, OCBC Bank's head of treasury research and strategy Selena Ling and ST associate editor Ravi Velloor. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



South-east Asia will be "the next battleground" in the Sino-US rivalry, said Mr Huang, referencing China expert David Shambaugh's book, Where Great Powers Meet.

ST's Mr Velloor said: "If there is discord within Asean, it loses its relevance to both (the US and China)... It has to show its coherence through a certain commitment to core principles, (such as) openness and in insisting that countries play by the rules."

ASEAN STANDS TO GAIN, AND LOSE

"Asean does benefit from the spills from this geopolitical contest," he added, pointing to gains such as manufacturing in Vietnam, and digital businesses such as Chinese tech giant Bytedance expanding in Singapore.

"But if things really go south with the big relationship with the US and China, then Asean will be affected because... we'll be asked to choose sides. That's a fear that cannot be wished away."

As Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat laid out in his keynote address at the forum: "Global cooperation will be shaped by US-China relations… The prospects for Asean remain bright, but the region can realise our potential only if we work together to advance our collective interest."