Asia Insider Feb 22: A Washington consensus?

WASHINGTON CONSENSUS

Much of Asia's gaze will be fixed on Washington DC today where US President Donald Trump will meet with China's top trade negotiator on Friday afternoon as the two biggest economies try to forge a preliminary deal before tariffs on some Chinese imports more than double next month. Analysts think if a deal was not on the horizon the meeting would never have been scheduled. Meanwhile, Trump may not only meet-to-face with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, it may even be a one-on-one, US administration officials said. US Correspondent Charissa Yong says this could be followed by delegation level talks.

Trump has suggested he may lift some of the tough sanctions on North Korea if it does "something meaningful" on denuclearisation.

PASSAGE TO ASIA

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may not be too popular in Western capitals after the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the country's consulate in Turkey, but in Asia, where he currently is touring, there is no nose-holding. Meeting Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, State Councillor Wang Yi said the main features of their ties were respect, understanding and support for each other, China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Thursday. 'MBS' as he is called, is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on his trip.

INDONESIANS SEE RED

Before the fall of President Suharto in 1998, the Chinese in Indonesia, the world's largest nation of Muslims, were banned from celebrating their festivals, while speaking Chinese dialects in public was also prohibited. More than 20 years after the strongman's New Order regime ended, Imlek-or what Chinese New Year is known as here - is now gazetted as a national holiday. However, says Indonesia Bureau Chief Francis Chan, prejudice against Chinese Indonesians continues today amid rising intolerance in the country.

ASIAN MARKETS DROP

Shares from Tokyo to Hong Kong edged lower after weaker than expected data on US durable goods orders and home sales reignited worries about global growth. The dollar ticked higher amid reports signaling uneven progress in US-China trade talks as next week's deadline for more tariffs nears. The kiwi fell after New Zealand's central bank said proposals to lift bank capital requirements may force it to cut interest rates. Meanwhile, it was announced that Malaysia's economy, Southeast Asia's fourth largest, swung into deflation in January for the first time since the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2009 as fuel prices dropped. And exports from South Korea and Japan fell.

COMMENT: ASIA’S THREE TSUNAMIS

This week's Singapore budget presented by Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat is a speech government leaders around the region might benefit from studying. More so since its author is widely mentioned as the nation's next prime minister and himself described the Budget document as a "strategic plan" for Singapore's future directions.

Broadly put, Mr Heng was flagging megatrends that could broadly be described as the Three Tsunamis, and the responses he had in mind to each of these.

IN OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

South Korea issued fine dust emergency measures for all parts of the country except Jeju Island on Friday as fine dust blanketed the nation for three consecutive days.

A Japanese probe sent to examine an asteroid 300 million km from the Earth for clues about the origin of life and the solar system landed successfully on Friday (Feb 22), scientists said.

Property values at Singapore's Sentosa Cove, a residential area nestled on a tiny island off the south coast, have been hit particularly hard, with home prices down about 30 per cent from the highs seen in 2010. Singapore's second-largest developer has a suggestion for the Government: reposition the billionaire enclave of Sentosa as a tourism mecca like Bali.

