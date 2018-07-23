Asia Briefs: Thai cave boys to be ordained

Thai cave boys to be ordained

MAE SAI (Thailand) • Most members of the Thai youth football team rescued from a flooded cave will have their heads shaved, don robes and be ordained in a Buddhist ceremony this week, officials said yesterday. One of the children, Adul Sam-on, will not join them as he is Christian, said Mr Prachon Pratsakul, the Chiang Rai governor.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cop's gun goes off at Jakarta airport

JAKARTA • A gun belonging to a police officer went off at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia yesterday, leaving an airport employee with a foot injury. The incident happened when the officer was helping a colleague to empty his firearm before boarding a Garuda Indonesia flight to Banda Aceh in Sumatra.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Final lap of Penang Hill's Unesco bid

GEORGE TOWN • Efforts to get Penang Hill and its surrounding areas declared a Unesco biosphere reserve are in the final stage, says Mr Cheok Lay Leng, the general manager of the Penang Hill Corporation. Application paperwork would be be ready ahead of the September submission deadline.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK