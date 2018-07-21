Asia Briefs: Suharto's youngest son to run for Parliament

Suharto's youngest son to run for Parliament

JAKARTA • Former Indonesian president Suharto's youngest son - who was convicted of ordering the assassination of a supreme court judge - will run for a seat in Parliament, his political party said yesterday.

Mr Tommy Suharto, 56, wants to represent the eastern province of Papua, a region annexed by his father in the late 1960s following a UN-backed referendum widely criticised as a sham.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mad about the Wild Boars

CHIANG RAI • Memorabilia featuring a young Thai soccer team and their coach rescued from a flooded cave is flying off the shelves, said Mr Suwit Jaipom, head of an art gallery in the northern province of Chiang Rai where the boys live.

"There is quite some demand for memorabilia," said Mr Suwit, adding that the fastest product it could make is the T-shirt featuring the team, the Wild Boars.

REUTERS

Japan's Parliament game about casinos

TOKYO • Japan yesterday enacted a controversial law to allow casinos that the government says will boost tourism and growth but was bitterly opposed by the opposition. In a last-ditch attempt to delay the vote on the Bill in the Upper House, opposition lawmakers called a confidence vote on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet, despite the Premier being guaranteed an easy win by his large parliamentary majority.

The Japanese government has long touted the drive for mega "integrated resorts" that include casinos, entertainment venues, restaurants, hotels and conference halls.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE