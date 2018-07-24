Asia Briefs: Snake bought online kills Chinese woman

Snake bought online kills Chinese woman
BEIJING • A Chinese woman hoping to make traditional snake wine died after being bitten by a venomous serpent which she had ordered from an online shopping portal, sparking a heated debate on the sale of live animals through e-commerce platforms in China.
The 21-year-old unidentified woman from the northern province of Shaanxi died last Tuesday, eight days after being bitten by the many-banded krait.
XINHUA
Birthday surprise for Najib in Parliament
KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who marked his 65th birthday yesterday, probably did not expect to get cake in Parliament.
MP Najib was presented with a cake that had a picture of his face on it, and he was fed a slice by his wife Rosmah Mansor in an unexpected public gesture of affection.
Najib is the eldest son of Malaysia's second prime minister Tun Razak Hussein.
THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
Search for escaped Indonesian inmates
JAYAPURA • The Indonesian authorities are searching for two dozen inmates who escaped from a prison by sawing through the iron bars of a ventilation window, police said yesterday.
While six inmates were quickly apprehended after the Sunday escape, a further 25 are still on the run from Doyo prison, an institution for drug offenders in eastern-most Papua province.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE