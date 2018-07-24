Asia Briefs: Snake bought online kills Chinese woman

Snake bought online kills Chinese woman

BEIJING • A Chinese woman hoping to make traditional snake wine died after being bitten by a venomous serpent which she had ordered from an online shopping portal, sparking a heated debate on the sale of live animals through e-commerce platforms in China.

The 21-year-old unidentified woman from the northern province of Shaanxi died last Tuesday, eight days after being bitten by the many-banded krait.

Birthday surprise for Najib in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR • Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who marked his 65th birthday yesterday, probably did not expect to get cake in Parliament.

MP Najib was presented with a cake that had a picture of his face on it, and he was fed a slice by his wife Rosmah Mansor in an unexpected public gesture of affection.

Najib is the eldest son of Malaysia's second prime minister Tun Razak Hussein.

Search for escaped Indonesian inmates

JAYAPURA • The Indonesian authorities are searching for two dozen inmates who escaped from a prison by sawing through the iron bars of a ventilation window, police said yesterday.

While six inmates were quickly apprehended after the Sunday escape, a further 25 are still on the run from Doyo prison, an institution for drug offenders in eastern-most Papua province.

