Asia Briefs :S. Korea to probe BMW over alleged recall delay

S. Korea to probe BMW over alleged recall delay

SEOUL • South Korea will launch an investigation into BMW, a minister said yesterday, over an alleged delay in recalling more than 100,000 cars following a spate of engine fires. At least 28 BMW cars have caught fire this year in South Korea, according to media reports, forcing the German carmaker to issue a recall last week to fix a faulty component that was aimed at reducing emissions from diesel engines.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Blaze sweeps across Komodo island

KOMODO ISLAND • A dramatic fire swept across several hills on a small island in Indonesia's Komodo National Park this week.

The park, a popular tourist destination, is made up of three large islands and more than 20 smaller ones, and is home to the Komodo dragon, the world's largest lizard. Officials said the island is uninhabited and no wildlife or tourists were hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished after about eight hours.

REUTERS

India seeks extradition of jeweller

NEW DELHI • India asked Britain on Thursday to extradite billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, one of the main accused in the US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank.

The jeweller's whereabouts have been unknown since January.

REUTERS