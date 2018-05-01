Asia Briefs: Rally in Kachin for aid access for villagers

Rally in Kachin for aid access for villagers

YANGON • Thousands of people rallied yesterday in Myanmar's war-torn Kachin state to demand humanitarian access for villagers trapped by fighting between government forces and ethnic minority insurgents that has displaced more than 5,000 people.

The Kachin Independence Army, one of Myanmar's most powerful ethnic minority insurgent forces, has regularly clashed with government troops in the mountainous region bordering China and India since 2011, when a 17-year-old ceasefire broke down.

REUTERS

Man takes walk with head of wife he killed

GUANGZHOU • A man in China's Guangdong province allegedly murdered his wife over a family dispute before walking down the street with her head in his hand, images captured by closed-circuit television footage show.

The man, identified by Guangzhou police only by his surname Zhang, allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife in a rented apartment in the city's Haizhu district last Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man from Hubei turned himself in to police that same day.

LYDIA LAM

Manila names alleged drug-linked officials

MANILA • The Philippines yesterday released the names of over 200 local elected officials with alleged links to drugs, rejecting concerns that it amounted to a "hit list" in President Rodrigo Duterte's deadly narcotics crackdown.

The names were made public on Mr Duterte's orders two weeks ahead of local polls in a nation where electoral campaigns often result in bloody violence.

The authorities said the list was a way to name and shame the 207 officials as the May 14 local polls approach, but human rights advocates said it could amount to an incitement to kill.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE