Asia Briefs: Police nab suspect in blaze that killed 18

Police nab suspect in blaze that killed 18

BEIJING • Police in southern China have captured a man believed to have started a blaze in a karaoke TV lounge that killed 18 people, shortly after the authorities offered a reward for information on his whereabouts.

The fire in Guangdong province broke out just after midnight yesterday in a three-storey building, police said.

Motorbike used in KL shooting found

KUALA LUMPUR • Police in Malaysia yesterday said they have recovered a motorcycle believed to have been used in the drive-by shooting that killed Palestinian lecturer Fadi al-Batsh in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

The country's top policeman Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed the high-powered bike was found abandoned, some 2km away from the scene.

Police said it would not be easy to trace the two assailants as they have yet to be identified.

Manila sorry for maid rescues in Kuwait

MANILA • The Philippines apologised yesterday for what Kuwait viewed as a violation of its sovereignty after the South-east Asian nation's embassy "rescued" domestic workers from their employers' homes amid reports of abuse.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said the embassy was forced to "assist" the workers who sought help because some situations were a matter of life and death.

