Asia Briefs : Parliamentary panel revives 1MDB probe

Parliamentary panel revives 1MDB probe

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian parliamentary committee will reopen its probe into state fund 1MDB amid allegations that important information had been omitted from an earlier investigation that took place when the previous government was in power.

Parliament approved Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng's motion for the investigation to be restarted, according to proceedings late on Thursday.

Mr Lim said it would allow former premier Najib Razak to clear his name and shed more light on wrongdoing that allegedly occurred at the investment firm.

BLOOMBERG, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Thousands bid farewell to late Indian leader

NEW DELHI • Thousands of mourners escorted the coffin of three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the Indian capital yesterday before his cremation.

Mr Vajpayee, a poet and spellbinding orator respected across the political divide in India, died on Thursday after a long period of declining health. He was 93.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan must do more for comfort women: UN

GENEVA • Japan should do more for victims of wartime sexual slavery, United Nations rights experts said at a hearing yesterday, insisting that Tokyo had yet to provide full redress and reparations.

Mainstream historians say up to 200,000 women, mostly from Korea but also other parts of Asia, including China and the Philippines, were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE