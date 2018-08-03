Asia Briefs: N. Korea in all-out fight against rising mercury

N. Korea in all-out fight against rising mercury

SEOUL • North Korea yesterday called for an "all-out battle" against temperatures topping 40 deg C that threaten crops in a country grappling with tough international sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme.

The resulting drought has brought an "unprecedented natural disaster", Pyongyang said, warning of crop damage that could savage its farm-reliant economy.

REUTERS

Myanmar pares plans for China-backed port

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar has scaled back plans for a China-backed port on its western coast, slashing the cost of the project after concerns it could leave the nation heavily indebted, Deputy Finance Minister Set Aung told Reuters.

The Kyauk Pyu deepwater port's US$7.3 billion (S$10 billion) price tag set off alarm bells due to reports of troubled China-backed projects in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The revised cost would be around US$1.3 billion, said Mr Sean Turnell, economic adviser to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

REUTERS

Third Selangor state assemblyman dies

PETALING JAYA • A third Selangor state assemblyman died yesterday, barely three months after the May 9 general election, Malaysian media reported.

Professor Shaharuddin Badaruddin, 56, from the ruling alliance Pakatan Harapan (PH), died after a battle with cancer.

His death followed that of two other PH lawmakers, one due to illness and the other in a road accident. By-elections will be held tomorrow and on Sept 8 to replace those two assemblymen.