Asia Briefs: Myanmar whistleblower details sting operation

Myanmar whistleblower details sting operation

YANGON • A Myanmar policeman now serving a prison sentence gave more details to a court yesterday about how he says two Reuters reporters were framed by police.

Police captain Moe Yan Naing, 47, who since his original testimony on April 20 has been sentenced to a year in jail for violating police discipline, gave a blow-by-blow account of how he says a police chief ordered subordinates to give "secret" documents to Reuters reporter Wa Lone in a sting operation.

"I gave the testimony as I know and as I saw," Moe Yan Naing said after the hearing.

REUTERS

S. Korea's Park leaves jail for medical care

SEOUL • Disgraced former South Korean president Park Geun Hye briefly left prison to receive medical care at a hospital in Seoul yesterday.

Park was convicted of corruption and jailed for 24 years last month. The 66-year-old has been allowed out of prison several times for treatment for ailments including a toe injury and backache since her arrest in March last year.

Yonhap news agency said she will be treated for her chronic back pain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India's garment workers to receive counselling

CHENNAI (India) • Garment workers in south India are to receive counselling to help them cope with problems from work pressure to sexual harassment after a series of deaths in factories and hostels, a local official said yesterday.

Most of the those working in the US$42 billion-a-year ($56 billion) export industry are young women living in hostels far from home and forced to work long hours and endure sexual and verbal abuse. Twenty have died in the last three months in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, a garment manufacturing hub, many in suspected suicides.

REUTERS