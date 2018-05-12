Asia Briefs: Murder hits ride-hailing firm's carpool service

Murder hits ride-hailing firm's carpool service

SHANGHAI • Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said yesterday it would suspend its carpool service for a week as it deals with an outcry over the murder of a flight attendant found dead after ordering a ride home.

The 21-year-old woman, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed last Sunday night in the central city of Zhengzhou in Henan. State media reported she was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times.

Ms Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service.

Police said they were searching for a 27-year-old male suspect surnamed Liu, who abandoned the car after the murder and fled. He had used a driver account that belonged to his father.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cop killed, 13 hurt in Pakistan bomb blast

PESHAWAR • A bomb blast ripped through a bus terminal in Pakistan's north-western city of Kohat yesterday, killing one policeman and wounding 13. The device was apparently rigged to a motorcycle, police said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

REUTERS

Japan tsunami ruling: Two local govts appeal

TOKYO • Two local governments have appealed to Japan's top court, challenging rulings that awarded millions of dollars in compensation to families whose children were swept out to sea in a 2011 tsunami.

Last month, the Sendai High Court upheld a district court judgment ordering the two local governments to pay a combined 1.43 billion yen (S$17.5 million) to families of 23 kids killed in the disaster.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE