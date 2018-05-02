Asia Briefs: Mount Fuji eruption could paralyse Tokyo

Mount Fuji eruption could paralyse Tokyo

TOKYO • Japan's iconic Mount Fuji could paralyse Tokyo with ash if it erupted, choking roads and halting water supplies, according to a government disaster planning study, a news report said yesterday.

The snow-capped peak of the country's highest mountain 100km west of Tokyo is a symbol of Japan - and an active volcano.

It last erupted in 1707, but while it has not shown any signs of life in recent decades, a potential eruption now could shower more than 10cm of ash on central Tokyo, according to a government study seen by the Kyodo news agency.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Myanmar's military assures UN over violence

SITTWE (Rakhine) • Myanmar's military has assured the United Nations of "harsh" action against perpetrators of sexual violence, state media reported yesterday, as UN envoys travelled to Rakhine state, where the military had conducted a widely criticised crackdown.

UN and rights groups say nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh after the military crackdown launched in August that the UN has denounced as "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Many of the arriving refugees recounted incidents of killings, arson and rape, but Myanmar largely rejected those reports as well as the accusation of ethnic cleansing.

REUTERS

Sarawak Report must pay costs to PAS: UK court

PETALING JAYA • The High Court in London has ordered the investigative journalism website Sarawak Report to pay £28,900 (S$52,600) in costs in a case filed by Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, president of the Malaysian Islamic Party or PAS.

Datuk Seri Hadi's lawyer Wan Rohimi Wan Daud said in a Facebook post that the PAS leader had won all five of his interlocutory applications in a libel suit against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown.

PAS had sued the editor for libel over an article she wrote alleging that the party had received RM90 million (S$30 million) in bribes from Malaysia's ruling party Umno.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK