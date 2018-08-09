Asia Briefs: Malaysian Parliament repeals GST Act

Malaysian Parliament repeals GST Act

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Parliament yesterday repealed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act 2014 after its third reading in the House.

The unpopular consumption tax was abolished just over three years after its implementation in April 2015.

The three-month-old Pakatan Harapan government is replacing the GST with the sales and service tax that will be implemented next month.

BERNAMA

Duterte says 'no' to new casinos

MANILA • Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday there would be no new casinos set up during his presidency, a day after abruptly shelving Landing International's US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) integrated casino project in Manila.

Mr Duterte on Tuesday ordered a review of Landing's contract on the same day it broke ground on its project, arguing that it put the government at a disadvantage because the rental payment was too cheap and the lease too long.

Landing said yesterday it has nothing to add to its statement issued on Tuesday, which said the integrated resort project was pushing through and its lease contract was valid.

REUTERS

Stamp of approval for bigger China families?

BEIJING • A new "pig family" postal stamp has stoked debate about whether China may further loosen its family planning policy next year as couples delay parenthood and the world's most populous nation greys.

China Post, on its official website on Monday, unveiled the design of a stamp due for release in 2019 - the Year of the Pig. The design features a family of two smiling pigs and their three cheerful piglets.

Many Chinese took the design as a sign that the government, which relaxed its one-child policy in 2016, is seeking to promote a bigger family size, according to posts on social media.

REUTERS