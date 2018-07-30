Asia Briefs: Li Keqiang: Tibet part of China's sacred land

Li Keqiang: Tibet part of China's sacred land

BEIJING • Tibet is an inseparable part of China's "sacred" territory, and religious figures should promote national unity and ethnic harmony, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on a rare visit to the region. He was at two major sites linked to Tibetan Buddhism during his visit from Wednesday to Friday, said state news agency Xinhua on Saturday.

Tibet has seen repeated anti-Chinese protests, although the region has been fairly quiet since the last large-scale demonstrations in 2008.

REUTERS

Typhoon Jongdari lashes western Japan

TOKYO • A powerful storm slammed into Japan yesterday, churning across western areas hard hit by floods and landslides earlier this month. Typhoon Jongdari, with winds of up to 180kmh, made landfall at Ise in Mie prefecture.

More than 170 domestic flights were cancelled yesterday and train services were disrupted.

At least 21 people have been injured in the past days as the storm brought violent winds and torrential rains, the government said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

MILF urges Muslims to support autonomy law

MANILA • Leaders of the Philippines' mainstream separatist group yesterday urged Muslims in the south to support a new autonomy law in a referendum later this year. The Moro Islamic Liberation Front or MILF gathered tens of thousands of supporters from Mindanao province to its base to begin a big campaign for the law's approval.

President Rodrigo Duterte last Thursday signed the new legislation aimed at ending one of Asia's longest conflicts, which has killed more than 120,000 people and displaced two million. The United Nations, European Union, United States and Japan welcomed the passing of the new law.

REUTERS