Asia Briefs: Large parts of Ghazni in Afghan forces' control

Large parts of Ghazni in Afghan forces' control

KABUL • Afghan troops backed by US forces gained control over large parts of the embattled city of Ghazni yesterday, officials said, while reports of a Taleban attack in another province raised new questions about Afghanistan's prospects.

Heavy fighting has rocked Ghazni since late last week, exposing the government's failure to ensure the security of the strategic city on the main road between the capital, Kabul, and the south of the country.

REUTERS

S. Korean ex-presidential contender cleared of rape

SEOUL • A former South Korean presidential contender was cleared of all charges yesterday in a trial stemming from allegations he raped a female aide several times - prompting immediate controversy.

The case involving Mr Ahn Hee-jung - who before the scandal was widely seen as a strong candidate to replace President Moon Jae-in when his term ends in 2022 - is by far the highest profile in the country's growing #MeToo movement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

KL to change tourism logo after barbs aplenty

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia will change an official tourism logo featuring an orang utan wearing sunglasses after it sparked a storm of mockery, a minister said yesterday.

The Visit Malaysia 2020 logo has an image of the orang utan with its arm around a proboscis monkey, a picture of a turtle - also sporting shades - and multi-coloured, uneven lettering.

The logo was widely panned for being ugly and outdated, with thousands signing a petition calling for it to be dumped.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE