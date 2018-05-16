Asia Briefs: Govt troops battling Taleban over Afghan city

Govt troops battling Taleban over Afghan city

HERAT (Afghanistan) • Taleban fighters with heavy weapons and night-vision equipment fought their way close to the centre of the western city of Farah yesterday, as Afghan government forces backed by US air strikes battled to keep control, officials and residents said.

Residents of the city, capital of Farah province on the border with Iran, have warned for months the city was vulnerable. The attack threatened a repeat of the Taleban's capture of the northern city of Kunduz, which fell briefly in 2015.

REUTERS

Co-pilot 'sucked halfway out' of Chinese aircraft

BEIJING • The pilot who made an emergency landing in the south-western Chinese city of Chengdu, after a broken cockpit window "sucked his co-pilot halfway out" of the aircraft, was hailed as a hero yesterday by astonished citizens.

Mr Liu Chuanjian braved the intense cold and blasting wind to slow the aircraft from its original speed of about 800-900 kmh to land in about 20 minutes. All 128 people aboard the Airbus A319 of Sichuan Airlines bound for Lhasa in Tibet survived the ordeal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kitchen help's hand trapped in meat grinder

MIRI • A kitchen help at a hotel in Malaysia was involved in a horrific accident when his hand was caught in a meat grinder.

The incident in Sarawak's Miri town happened at about 11pm on Monday as kitchen staff were preparing food for the next day.

Firemen from the Miri Fire and Rescue Department were called in to free the victim's hand.

Miri fire chief Law Poh Kiong said firemen had to disassemble the grinding machine to free the man's hand and rushed him to the hospital.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Japan's women journalists unite to fight harassment

TOKYO • Female journalists in Japan said yesterday they were teaming up to fight sexual harassment in the media, believed to be widespread in a country where the global #MeToo movement has been slow to take off.

A total of 86 women journalists have come together to form the Women in Media Network Japan to expose harassment and abuse, said Ms Yoshiko Hayashi, a freelancer who formerly worked at the mass-circulation Asahi Shimbun.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE