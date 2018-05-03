Asia Briefs: Gangsters get life in prison for murder

Gangsters get life in prison for murder

MUMBAI • An Indian court yesterday sentenced notorious gangster Chhota Rajan and eight others to life in prison for murdering crime reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in a drive-by shooting in Mumbai seven years ago.

Prosecutors said Rajan had ordered the hit because he was unhappy about negative articles that Mr Dey had written about him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Chinese firm breaks flying drones record

BEIJING • A Chinese drone company has broken the Guinness World Record for the most drones flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that involved 1,374 drones spread over a kilometre.

EHang Egret clinched the record from US technology firm Intel.

During a night performance on Sunday in Xian, the drones took on 16 different 3D formations, including a camel and a high-speed train, EHang said in a release.

REUTERS

Pack of stray dogs kills 3 kids in a day

NEW DELHI • Angry Indian villagers killed 13 stray dogs after three children were mauled to death by the animals on the same day, officials said yesterday.

Villagers in Khairabad, in Uttar Pradesh state, took the law into their own hands after being gripped by panic over daily attacks that according to media reports have now left 14 children dead since January.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE