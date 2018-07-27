Asia Briefs: Ex-chairman of Sinopec jailed

Ex-chairman of Sinopec jailed

BEIJING • The former chairman of China's state-owned oil company Sinopec Corp, Su Shulin, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for graft, state media the People's Daily reported yesterday.

China's Caixin financial media group had reported in 2015 that anti-graft inspectors found that Su had helped a relative's firm secure Sinopec's oil depot project in the Yangpu economic development zone in Hainan province.

REUTERS

Myanmar landslide: 8 bodies recovered

YANGON • The authorities in northern Myanmar yesterday recovered eight bodies after a landslide that engulfed 27 small-scale miners, the latest disaster to hit a centre of the nation's lucrative jade trade.

A search was continuing for others trapped or washed away when muddy earth slid from a cliff in the jade mining region of Hpakant in Kachin state on Monday.

REUTERS

Cold shock for sleepy office workers

TOKYO • Japanese office workers hoping to nod off on the job may need to sleep with one eye open, thanks to a new system that can detect snoozers and blast them with cold air.

Air-conditioning manufacturer Daikin and electronics giant NEC said yesterday they have begun trialling the system, which monitors the movement of the employee's eyelids and can automatically lower the room's temperature.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE