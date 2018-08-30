Asia Briefs: Didi says sorry, promises 'safety first'

Didi says sorry, promises 'safety first'

BEIJING • China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing issued a public letter of apology and said it would prioritise safety over growth after a second passenger in three months was killed by a driver while using its services.

"Today, Didi will stop using scale and growth as our measurement of success," Didi chairman Cheng Wei and president Jean Liu said in a statement. "We shall prioritise safety as the single most important performance indicator."

The firm has been criticised by state media, regulators and social media users, who have begun to publicly delete the app.

BLOOMBERG

Hotel group under probe for data leak

SHANGHAI • Chinese police are investigating a possible leak of client information from hotel operator Huazhu Group, after state media said nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information from the hotel operator had emerged in an online post.

Shanghai's Changning District police said, on their official Weibo account late on Tuesday, that they had been alerted to the possible data breach by the company.

Huazhu operates 18 brands in China including that of French hotel group AccorHotel's Mercure and Ibis hotels. The company's headquarters are in Shanghai's Changning district.

On Tuesday, a post selling private information from Huazhu was rumoured to have appeared on a "dark Web" forum, asking for eight bitcoins or 520 Monero, equalling 370,000 yuan (S$74,000).

REUTERS, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

S. Korea police honour dog that died

SEOUL • A long-serving South Korean police dog killed in the line of duty - by a snake - will be honoured with a rare ceremony next month in a country where a million of its fellow canines are estimated to be eaten every year.

Larry, a seven-year-old German shepherd, was searching for a missing person on a mountain in North Chungcheong province when the reptile bit the canine on its left hind leg last month. It is the first police dog to die "in the line of duty" in the country, the Daegu Metropolitan Police said.

Highly trained in tracking evidence through scent, Larry provided a key clue to an unsolved murder last year after detecting the body of a woman buried 70cm underground near a hiking trail.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE