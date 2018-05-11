Asia Briefs: Didi Chuxing driver suspected of murder

Didi Chuxing driver suspected of murder

BEIJING/SHANGHAI • China's biggest ride-sharing firm apologised yesterday over the killing of a passenger, apparently by her driver, and said it had to win back users' trust after the "tragedy".

The 21-year-old flight attendant was killed en route from Zhengzhou city's airport hotel to downtown last week, turning a spotlight on passenger safety as Didi Chuxing, which is valued at US$50 billion (S$ 67 billion) , looks to make a big push outside China's borders.

REUTERS

Viet police nab two in crackdown on graft

HANOI • Police in Vietnam arrested the chairman and the chief accountant of Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical on suspicion of embezzlement yesterday as the communist-led government widens a crackdown on corruption.

Nguyen Hoai Giang, chairman, and Pham Xuan Quang, chief accountant, were accused of "abusing power to appropriate property", the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

REUTERS

Jail for guard who buried dogs alive

DHAKA • A Bangladeshi security guard was handed a jail sentence yesterday for burying alive two dogs and their 14 puppies, in what activists hailed as the country's first ever animal cruelty conviction.

Mohammad Siddique was sentenced to six months in jail and fined 200 taka (S$3.20), prosecutor Forkan Mia said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE