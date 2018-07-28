Asia Briefs: Chinese vaccine-maker broke law, says report

Chinese vaccine-maker broke law, says report

BEIJING • China's Cabinet investigation group has found that vaccine-maker Changsheng Bio-technology broke the law in its manufacture of rabies vaccines, state news agency Xinhua reported yesterday.

The group said the company had systematically falsified production and testing records to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

REUTERS

S. Korea deploys jets to stop Chinese plane

SEOUL • South Korea said it had scrambled military jets to intercept a Chinese military aircraft that entered its air defence territory.

The Chinese plane spent more than four hours in the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone after flying near a submerged rock in the area controlled by Seoul but claimed by Beijing, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said yesterday.

REUTERS

Malaysia shuts schools over HFMD outbreak

PETALING JAYA • Five schools in Malaysia have been ordered to close for 10 days. They are among the 830 schools nationwide affected by hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) as at July 25, says the Education Ministry.

In Johor, the state recorded a spike in HFMD cases, with 2,215 cases from January until July 21, compared with 1,607 cases for the whole of last year.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK